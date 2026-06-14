OnlyFans Model Portia Riddick Cleared of Blackmail Charge in Glasgow; Know the Accusation Against Her

A 23-year-old OnlyFans content creator has been acquitted of blackmail charges following a trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court. Portia Riddick, a resident of the city’s Possilpark area, was cleared by a jury after facing accusations that she coerced a man into sending her nearly 20,000 pounds under the threat of exposing his purchases to his social circle. The complainant, who remains anonymous due to legal protections, had alleged that Riddick threatened to reveal to his friends that he had been purchasing explicit imagery from her page unless he continued to send her money.

The court heard that between October 2023 and August 2024, the man transferred a total of 19,963 pounds to Riddick. OnlyFans Star Elle Brooke's Comment During Piers Morgan Interview That Her Future Kids 'Can Cry in a Ferrari if They Don't Like Her Adult Content' Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Defense: Voluntary Payments and 'Sugar Daddy' Dynamics

During the trial, Riddick maintained that the funds were provided voluntarily, characterising the man as a “sugar daddy” who took pleasure in gifting her luxury items. Riddick, who began her career on the platform at age 18, testified that the initial transactions were for digital content, but the relationship evolved into one where the man offered to fund her personal expenses. “I was speaking to him and saying I was planning to go on holiday with my family and he said he would pay for this holiday,” Riddick told the court. “He said he would pay for me to go to Turkey and wanted to buy things for me like clothes, makeup and shoes. This is what the payments were for," she added.

Riddick further described the man as someone she likened to a "pay pig" - a term used to describe an individual who derives personal gratification from providing financial support to someone in a dominant role.

Dispute Over Confidentiality and Vulnerability

Prosecutors focused on the complainant’s claim that he was a vulnerable individual and that Riddick had explicitly threatened to expose his behaviour to his peers. Riddick categorically denied these claims, emphasising the importance of privacy in her business. “That is confidential when you start a business like that,” she stated during her testimony. “It is illegal and I would never do that to anyone," she added. When asked by her defense counsel, Ross Jenkins, if she had exploited the man or used threats to secure the money, Riddick replied, “I wasn't threatening anyone and I didn't know he was vulnerable.” UK Shocker: Police Officer Caught on Camera Receiving Oral S*x From Unidentified Woman in Shropshire, Arrested.

The court heard that police first became involved in August 2024 following the man’s report. The complainant also admitted in court to monitoring Riddick’s social media stories months after the initial report, ostensibly to see if she was discussing him. Following the presentation of evidence and testimonies, the jury returned a verdict of not guilty, clearing Riddick of all charges.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (BBC), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 03:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).