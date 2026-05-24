Shamir Chandran, Indian-Origin Cancer Specialist, Struck off UK Medical Register After Conviction for Coercive Behaviour and Child Cruelty

An Indian-origin oncologist who once practised at a Newcastle hospital has been permanently erased from the UK medical register after a disciplinary tribunal ruled that his criminal conviction made him an ongoing risk to the public.

Shamir Chandran, a cancer specialist originally from Kerala, was sentenced in November to four years in prison after being convicted of two counts of controlling and coercive behaviour and one count of cruelty to a person under 16. The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) has now ordered his name be removed from the medical register, a sanction more severe than dismissal from employment, effectively barring him from ever legally practising medicine in the UK again. UK: Indian-Origin Woman Raped in Walsall's Park Hall Area, Police Call 'Racially Aggravated' Attack Horrific; 1 Arrested.

Chandran attended neither his criminal trial at Carlisle Crown Court nor the subsequent MPTS disciplinary proceedings. According to BBC, he had fled the UK before both hearings, and Cumbria Police has confirmed that an outstanding warrant for his arrest remains active.

The tribunal described the offences as serious and deliberate, noting that the behaviour was directed at vulnerable individuals and involved elements of premeditation, including seeking financial gain through intimidation. The panel further concluded that Chandran had demonstrated no understanding of the gravity of his actions or their impact on victims, stating there was a real risk of him causing harm in the future. Indian-Origin Imam Sentenced to Life for Raping 7 Women and Girls in UK Using Supernatural Djinn Claims.

Allowing him to remain on the medical register, the tribunal said, would seriously undermine public confidence in the medical profession.

Emails submitted as part of the tribunal documents revealed a defiant tone from Chandran, who criticised his treatment in Britain and declared his career already destroyed. He told the General Medical Council (GMC) he was disgusted with how he had been treated and would never work in the UK again.

Chandran holds an MBBS from the University of Calicut Academy of Medical Sciences in Pariyaram, Kerala. He later informed the GMC that he had abandoned oncology and was working with a friend in a private business. However, the tribunal found no evidence that he had accepted responsibility for his conduct or taken any remedial steps.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2026 08:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).