Mumbai, October 28: In a shocking incident in the United Kingdom, an Indian-origin woman was allegedly raped in what cops said was a "racially aggravated" attack over the weekend. The unfortunate incident occurred in the Park Hall neighbourhood in England's Walsall on Saturday evening, October 25. After the incident, police launched a manhunt in the wake of the attack and arrested a 32-year-old man on Monday, October 27.

UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood took to social media and called the incident "horrific". "The racially aggravated rape in Walsall is a horrific crime. My thoughts are with the victim and her family," she said. After the incident came to light, the police released CCTV footage of the suspect on Sunday, October 26, reports PTI. Cops described the suspect as a white male in his 30s. ‘You Don’t Belong in This Country’: Sikh Woman Raped by 2 Men in Broad Daylight in UK’s Oldbury, Attackers Hurl Racist Slurs.

Victim Is a Sikh Student, Reveals Sikh Federation UK

The development came after police were called to the Park Hall area of Walsall on Saturday evening, October 25, following the incident of rape. Meanwhile, the Sikh Federation UK later established that the victim of the "racially aggravated" attack is a Sikh student in her 20s. The organisation also said that the attacker broke down the door of the house of the victim, where she was living.

"West Midlands Police have now had two racially aggravated rapes of young women in their 20s in the last two months and urgently need to find those responsible," the organisation added. After the 32-year-old man was arrested, Ronan Tyrer, Detective Superintendent (DS) Ronan Tyrer, who is overseeing the investigation, called the arrest a "significant development".

British Sikh MPs Condemn the Rape Incident in Park Hall Area

“Our investigation will progress today, and, as always, our priority is the woman who was the subject of this attack," DS Tryer added. The latest attack in Walsall's Park Hall area comes weeks after the "racially aggravated rape" of a British Sikh woman in the nearby Oldbury area. In the wake of the attack, Preet Kaur Gill and Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, both British Sikh Labour MPs, took to social media to express their shock. They also condemned a feared "repeated pattern" of violent attacks on women in the region. ‘I Have Got a Present For You’: Rapist Who Paid Another Man to Have Sex With Woman Before Raping Her Himself Fails to Appear in Court in UK, Arrest Warrant Issued.

The MPs have urged the public to assist the police investigation. "The repeated pattern of violence against women in our region, compounded by hate and racial overtones, is deeply disturbing," Gill said. Dhesi, who is a Labour MP for Slough, said "spreading of hate has real consequences". She also said that they are thinking of the victim and "need to help the police at a time when more people are feeling unsafe".

