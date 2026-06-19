UK: Former Police Officer Jailed for Having S*x With Domestic Violence Victim While on Duty

A former Devon and Cornwall Police officer has been sentenced to two years and four months in prison after using his position of authority to target and exploit vulnerable women for s*xual gratification. James Stillman, 32, pleaded guilty at Bristol Crown Court to three counts of misconduct in a public office. The court heard that Stillman, who was married with a young child at the time of the offences, engaged in a pattern of predatory behaviour toward two separate victims whom he encountered through his official policing duties.

Exploitation of a Teenager and a Domestic Violence Victim

The prosecution, led by Brian Fitzherbert, detailed how Stillman initially contacted his first victim - a teenager - by obtaining her phone number during an active police investigation. Stillman used the contact details to request explicit material and attempt to organise a physical encounter. UK Shocker: Police Officer Caught on Camera Receiving Oral S*x From Unidentified Woman in Shropshire, Arrested.

"He asked (her) for nude pictures of herself and sent her pictures of his p*nis," Fitzherbert told the court. "Mr Stillman told (her) that he wanted to meet her on Saturday." Fitzherbert added that Stillman specified "that particular Saturday would be best because his wife and child were away." Although the teenager repeatedly made excuses to avoid the meeting, Stillman continued his persistence until messaging her: "If you're getting too attached to me, this isn't a good idea."

The following day, Stillman was dispatched to perform an official welfare check at the residence of a second woman who was a known victim of domestic violence. Upon entering the property under the guise of police duty, he reportedly remarked, "I should be here to look at your injuries" before pressuring her into s*xual intercourse.

Victim Details Severe Psychological Impact

The domestic violence survivor immediately reported the assault to her dedicated support worker, initiating an internal investigation. In a victim impact statement read aloud in court, she described the severe emotional and psychological trauma caused by the breach of trust. "Since the incident... I have nightmares where I see him and what he did," the statement read. "The recurring thoughts of the incident make me feel sick. I lost all confidence and trust in the police. When you call the police, they are your last port of call, they are not there to hurt you."

Defense Cites Remorse; Judge Slams 'Deplorable' Actions

Defense counsel Lee Bremridge argued that Stillman was an individual of previous good character, suggesting that difficulties within his marriage offered "limited insight" into the lapses in judgment. Bremridge noted that Stillman "accepts that what he did was wrong, that the two victims in this case were vulnerable and that he shouldn't have acted in the way he did. There is genuine remorse." Presiding Judge William Hart firmly rejected any mitigation, labeling Stillman's actions as calculated, "predatory behaviour" executed in "complete dereliction of the trust and power" legally granted to him as a law enforcement agent.

"The way you behaved was truly deplorable," Judge Hart stated during sentencing. "You continued to seek to prey upon (the 16-year-old) and exploit her youth, treating her as someone who was simply available to meet your needs. You exploited (the second woman) for your own sexual gratification. It must have been, and in my judgment was, a demonstration of your own power and control. Any decent and professional police officer... would be sickened by your exploitation of (her)."

Police Response and Institutional Dismissal

The offences occurred entirely during Stillman's tenure with the Devon and Cornwall Police force. Records indicate he also historically served as a special constable with the Avon and Somerset Constabulary. Following the victim's initial statement, Stillman was immediately arrested and suspended from active duty. He subsequently resigned from the police force ahead of an Accelerated Misconduct Hearing. Following the sentencing, Assistant Chief Constable Glen Mayhew commended the courage of the survivors for stepping forward to expose the abuses. Leicestershire Viral Video: Cops Launch Hunt After Couple Caught on Camera Having S*x Inside Ferris Wheel at Download Festival in UK.

"Both victims have shown great courage in reporting these incidents to us so they could be fully investigated, and they have remained engaged throughout the judicial process," Mayhew stated. "We expect all our officers and staff to maintain high levels of professional standards and behaviour and Stillman has shown a disregard for this expectation, which is totally unacceptable. We remain committed to improving the service we provide to victims of violence against women and girls."

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 08:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).