Leicestershire Viral Video: Cops Launch Hunt After Couple Caught on Camera Having S*x Inside Ferris Wheel at Download Festival in UK

Leicestershire Police in the United Kingdom have launched an active investigation after a couple was filmed allegedly engaging in an explicit act inside a Ferris wheel gondola at the Download Festival. The incident occurred in full view of thousands of attendees at the rock and metal festival held at Donington Park. The individuals involved have not yet been identified and remain at large. Law enforcement officials are currently working directly with festival management to establish their identities. Notably, the couple were caught on camera having s*x on a Ferris wheel in front of festival-goers.

Onlookers Witness Explicit Act at Download Festival in UK

The incident took place on Saturday night, June 13, while a large crowd gathered near the fairground ride, waiting for the headlining band, Guns N' Roses, to take the stage. Videos capturing the encounter quickly began circulating across various social media platforms. UK Shocker: Police Officer Caught on Camera Receiving Oral S*x From Unidentified Woman in Shropshire, Arrested.

Leicestershire Police Are Hunting for the Couple Caught Having S*x on Ferris Wheel

Couple caught having s*x on Ferris wheel at Download Festival in Leicestershire (Photo Credits: X/@Dommmmy69)

The footage shows a woman and a man inside one of the clear glass pods. In one video segment, the woman is seen on her knees, while a separate clip shows her standing in front of the man performing distinct, suggestive movements.

Witness Accounts Describe Viral Scene

According to festival-goers on the ground, the transparent nature of the Ferris wheel enclosure made the entire encounter completely visible to the public below. One regular attendee of the festival detailed how the crowd quickly realised what was happening inside the pod: “Originally for the first rotation of the wheel people thought he was just standing behind her with his arms around her, looking at the view. But, as it got lower, somebody shouted ‘I can see her pants pulled aside!" The witness noted that the location of the ride amplified the exposure, adding:

“They were literally in a glass pod above everyone’s heads at the busiest point of the night, just before Guns ‘n Roses were due on. It sort of brought everyone together in a weird way, before they were spotted the atmosphere was nervous apprehension because they’re always late on. As soon as the cameras came out and word started getting around about what happened the atmosphere completely changed – they made the night. All I can think is they thought the glass was tinted, but it wasn’t at all, it was actually spotless, you could see everything. I just hope they cleaned the cabin after they got out of it," the witness added. UK Shocker: Indian Student Udkarsh Yadav Breaks Into Female Peer’s Room Using Faulty Keycard, Performs Sex Acts and Ejaculates on Her Teddy Bears and Bed Covers at Northumbria University; Convicted.

Police Statement on Ongoing Inquiries

Leicestershire Police confirmed that they are reviewing the online footage and treating the behaviour as an offence involving inappropriate public conduct. A spokesperson for the Leicestershire Police stated, "Officers are aware of a video on social media concerning two people acting inappropriately while on a Ferris wheel at Download this weekend. The incident is currently being investigated and officers are in contact with the organisers of the festival. Enquiries in relation to this are ongoing and police are working to identify the people involved." Leicestershire Police said that they are now hunting the exhibitionists, who remain at large. Authorities have urged anyone with direct information regarding the identity of the individuals to contact local police.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 11:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).