A betting-related controversy erupted on social media hours before the historic UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House. Viral screenshots purported to show a private direct message exchange between Eric Trump, son of US President Donald Trump, and UFC Hall of Famer and commentator Daniel Cormier, in which Trump allegedly asked if any of the upcoming fights were "rigged".

Eric Trump has strongly denied the validity of the screenshots, labelling them "completely fake" and claiming they are artificial intelligence-generated fabrications. Cormier also appeared to distance himself from the narrative shortly after the images began circulating. The former MMA fighter has since deleted his post after making the alleged claims. UFC Freedom 250: UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland Escorted by Police for Making Epstein Jokes at White House Event (Watch Videos).

Eric Trump Denies Viral Daniel Cormier DMs, Calls Screenshots AI-Generated

Eric Trump issued denial and said that he never spoke to Daniel Cormier (Photo Credits: X/@krassenstein)

The Content of the Alleged Messages Going Viral on Social Media

The controversy began early Sunday evening, June 14, when a post appeared on Daniel Cormier's official X (formerly Twitter) account. The post included screenshots of an alleged text exchange between an account bearing Eric Trump's name and Cormier. In the shared screenshots, the account appearing as Eric Trump asked for insider betting information, specifically questioning if any of the fighters on the June 14 card were injured. The exchange escalated to the sender asking, "I'll just cut to the chase. Are any of the fights tomorrow rigged?" The sender noted they were eyeing a potential upset in the featherweight bout involving Diego Lopes, accompanied by two dollar signs. The screenshots depicted Cormier responding sharply to the prompt, stating, "No, none of our fights is rigged. And honestly, I am appalled that you would even ask me something like that".

Eric Trump Issues Denial Over Chat With Daniel Cormier

We are aware of the fake, AI generated screenshots being circulated online. I have never spoken to Daniel. He has since deleted his post, which confirms it was clearly fabricated. @UFC @danawhite — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) June 15, 2026

This Is Completely Fake, Says Eric Trump

This is completely fake! I have never reached out to Daniel. In fact, this is scary. https://t.co/ZrnIkHBQ4f — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) June 15, 2026

Swift Deletion of 'Rigged' Post and Rebuttals

The original post from Cormier's account included a caption expressing passion for the sport and a refusal to "stay silent" regarding what he termed "insider behaviour". However, the post was deleted approximately 15 minutes after it was published. Following the deletion, Cormier posted a brief, cryptic follow-up on X, asking, "Are people really this dumb?" This has led to speculation over whether the commentator's account was compromised or if the entire exchange was a digital fabrication from the start. Eric Trump issued a definitive statement on Sunday evening to deny any involvement. Replying to an MMA fan account sharing the images, Trump stated:

"We are aware of the fake, AI generated screenshots being circulated online. I have never spoken to Daniel. He has since deleted his post, which confirms it was clearly fabricated," Eric Trump said. In another post, Trump wrote, "This is completely fake! I have never reached out to Daniel. In fact, this is scary."

Event Context and Official Betting Rules

Did Donald Trump Meet King's Guard of Norway in Leaked Photo? Fact Check Reveals Viral Picture Is AI-Generated. The timing of the digital exchange heightened public interest, as it occurred directly ahead of UFC Freedom 250, a high-profile fight card staged on the White House South Lawn to commemorate America's upcoming 250th birthday and President Donald Trump's 80th birthday. The integrity of sports betting remains a sensitive subject for the organisation. As an official UFC commentator and promotional ambassador, Cormier is strictly prohibited from wagering on any UFC-sanctioned events. UFC officials have not released a formal corporate statement regarding the private message leak. When asked about the brewing social media controversy before the main card broadcast, a UFC spokesperson stated they had "no clue" regarding the origin of the screenshots. TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Eric Trump). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable. Fact check Claim : Eric Trump asked Daniel Cormier about 'rigged' UFC fights at the White House. Conclusion : Eric Trump issued a denial and said that he never spoke to Daniel Cormier. Full of Trash Clean (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 10:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).