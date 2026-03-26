New York, March 26: Former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro returned to a New York courtroom Thursday as he seeks to have his drug trafficking indictment thrown out over a geopolitical dispute over legal fees. It’s the first time that Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, was in court since a January arraignment at which he protested their capture by U.S. military forces and declared: “I am not guilty. I am a decent man, the constitutional president of my country.” Flores has also pleaded not guilty.

Both remain jailed at a detention center in Brooklyn, and neither has asked to be released on bail. Judge Alvin Hellerstein has yet to set a trial date. Who Is Nicolas Maduro? The Rise of Venezuela’s First Working-Class President Who Refused to Give Up Power.

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Hearing Concludes With No Decisions

Maduro shook hands with his lawyer and translator and waved to Flores’ lawyer as he was led out by officers with the U.S. Marshals Service. As he left the defense table, he told his lawyer, “Hasta mañana,” which is Spanish for, “See you tomorrow.” Hellerstein will rule at a later date on the funding issue. He will also set another hearing date.

Judge Says He Won’t Decide Funding for Maduro’s Defense Today

The judge didn’t say exactly when he would decide whether Maduro can use funds from the Venezuelan government for his defense. The court hearing was continuing as the judge took up another matter. ‘We Are Well, I Am a Fighter’: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s Message to Son Maduro Guerra From US Jail.

What Happens if the Judge Lets Maduro Use Venezuelan Government Funds?

The exchange between the prosecutor and judge is getting into the legal mechanics of that issue. They discussed whether the judge legally could order the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control to grant a license that would effectively release the money. The prosecutor argued that there’s no legal pathway for that. Maduro’s lawyer said the solution is simply to throw out the case. The judge retorted: “I’m not going to dismiss the case.”

Maduro’s Own Financial Situation Is Key to Whether He Qualifies for Public Defenders

Because of that, the judge asked prosecutors what they’ve found out about whether Maduro has the money to pay for his own defense. Wirshba says they’re still investigating.

Wirshba also argued that public defenders and court-appointed lawyers in New York have handled other far-flung cases and could manage Maduro’s. The judge said he has all respect for those attorneys’ ability, but “this is a case that is beyond the normal and could hamper their ability to do their normal work.”

Prosecutor Says Maduro Can Use His Own Money for His Defense

Prosecutor Kyle Wirshba cast it as an issue of the U.S. government’s ability to use sanctions to advance national security and foreign policy interests. But Judge Alvin Hellerstein pressed him on why that argument holds now that U.S. and Venezuelan relations have warmed somewhat. “We are doing business with Venezuela,” he noted.

Wirshba responded that “simply because there are relations with another government” doesn’t mean Washington can’t maintain its sanctions. “If the purpose of the sanctions is because the defendants are plundering the wealth of Venezuela, it would undermine the sanctions to allow them access the same funds now to pay for their defense,” the prosecutor told the judge. He added that Maduro and Flores can use their own money for their defense. Maduro has said he doesn’t have the money to do so.

Maduro’s Attorney Says It Doesn’t Make Sense for Public Defenders To Represent Him

Maduro’s attorney is arguing that if the former Venezuelan president gets public defenders, that would sap legal resources that are meant for people who can’t afford their own attorneys. Pollack is telling the judge that doesn’t make sense in “a case where you have someone other than the U.S. taxpayer standing ready, willing and able to fund that defense.”

Maduro’s Attorneys Say US Should Let Him Use Venezuelan Government Funds for His Defense

Maduro lawyer Barry Pollack is making complex legal arguments for why the U.S. should let Maduro access Venezuelan government funds to pay for his defense. The judge is asking questions. Maduro appears to be taking notes.

Maduro Glances at His Wife in the Courtroom

Maduro, in a jail uniform, is seated between his attorneys at a defense table. He glanced at his wife, who is sitting between her own attorneys to the right of him and his attorneys. She’s also in a jail uniform. The couple are both wearing headphones to hear interpretation.

Nicolás Maduro arrives in US Court

Former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has been brought into a New York courtroom as he seeks to have his drug trafficking indictment thrown out over a geopolitical dispute over legal fees. Thursday’s hearing is the first time Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been in court since a January arraignment at which he protested their capture by U.S. military forces and declared: “I am not guilty. I am a decent man, the constitutional president of my country.” Flores has also pleaded not guilty. Judge Alvin Hellerstein has yet to set a trial date, though that could happen at Thursday’s hearing.

Some Supporters of Maduro’s Party Hesitate To Say Whether He Should Return as President

In Caracas, Eduardo Cubillan condemned the violation of Venezuela’s sovereignty during the Jan. 3 operation. But the 80-year-old retiree hesitated to say whether he would like Maduro to return as president.

While Maduro’s ruling party remains in power, he has slowly been erased from the government of Delcy Rodríguez, Venezuela’s acting president. Cubillan’s hesitation reflected a dilemma that many ruling party supporters face as they see Rodríguez reach agreements with the U.S. that could bring economic improvements. “We hope that in the United States, if justice truly exists, a trial will be held that will lead to President Maduro’s freedom, because this kidnapping violated international legal principles, and we want justice to be served,” Cubillan said.

Trump Says Maduro Will ‘Be Given a Fair Trial’

During his Cabinet meeting, President Trump accused Maduro of being a “major purveyor of drugs coming into our country.” Trump said Maduro would be given “a fair trial. But I would imagine there are other trials coming.” He didn’t provide details, but suggested the current charges Maduro is facing might be “a fraction of the kind of things that he’s done.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2026 11:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).