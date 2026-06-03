Pennsylvania Man Arrested After Allegedly Using Excavator To Demolish Home With Family Inside Following Divorce Dispute

A 48-year-old Pennsylvania man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to tear down his own house with an excavator while his wife and two daughters were still inside, authorities said.

According to police, Erik Pierwsza faces three counts of recklessly endangering another person, one count of disorderly conduct, and one count of causing a catastrophe following the dramatic incident in Buffalo Township on May 26.

Investigators said the incident began after Pierwsza's wife informed him that she no longer wanted to remain married. In response, he allegedly threatened to destroy the family home, telling her, "If it's over, I'll tear the house down." US: Man in Texas Beheads His Newlywed Wife, Leaves Severed Head in Shower; Jailed for 40 Years.

Police said Pierwsza then climbed into an excavator and began demolishing parts of the property while his wife and two daughters were inside. Emergency responders received a frantic 911 call from the woman, with dispatchers reportedly hearing screams and the sound of heavy machinery in the background.

Although no one suffered physical injuries, authorities said the damage was significant enough to affect the home's structural integrity. The extent of the financial losses has not yet been disclosed, but the destruction could result in substantial repair or rebuilding costs running into thousands of USD. US Shocker: Man Beats Wife to Death With Belt, Flagpole and Gun in Front of 3 Children, Forces Them To Clean Up Blood in Oklahoma; Sentence to Life Imprisonment.

According to investigators, Pierwsza eventually stopped the demolition, entered the damaged residence, collected a duffle bag, and drove away. He was later located and arrested the same day in a nearby town.

The incident stunned local residents. One neighbour, who had previously gone hunting with Pierwsza, described him as an avid outdoorsman and said he was shocked by the allegations. Another resident remarked that despite being married for more than four decades, he had never threatened to destroy his home during marital disputes.

Pierwsza is currently being held at Butler County Prison on USD 10,000 bail. Court records do not yet indicate whether he has entered a plea or retained legal representation. He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on June 9.

The case has drawn widespread attention online due to the unusual and dangerous nature of the alleged incident, highlighting the potentially severe consequences of domestic disputes that escalate into acts of property destruction.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 12:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).