Spencer, November 1: In a horrifying incident, a man beat his wife to death in front of their three children at their home in Spencer, Oklahoma. The accused, identified as 38-year-old Joshua Brown, admitted to fatally assaulting his wife, Shawntae Brown, over two days using a belt, a shoe, a flagpole, and a handgun. Following the brutal attack, Brown forced his children, aged 7, 14, and 15, to clean up the blood and ordered them to stay silent. The gruesome crime, which took place in 2020, left the community shocked.

According to The Mirror report, the police responded to a distress call from the family’s home on September 30, 2020, and found Shawntae’s body inside. Investigators said the scene was “gruesome,” with evidence of a violent struggle and severe injuries covering the victim’s body. Brown reportedly confessed to officers that he had “gone too far” while fighting with his wife. A semi-automatic handgun recovered from the scene was so badly damaged that its fibre optic sight was shattered and coated with blood and hair. US Shocker: 11-Year-Old Autistic Boy Found Covered in Faeces After Mother Keeps Him Locked in Caravan in Texas; Woman Arrested.

Authorities revealed that the 14-year-old child told investigators how their father forced them to clean up the blood and warned them not to speak about the incident. The children were present throughout the ordeal, witnessing the horrifying abuse and its aftermath. Joshua Brown was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder and child abuse. He remained behind bars without bond as prosecutors prepared their case, citing overwhelming evidence, including surveillance footage showing him beating and strangling his wife. US Shocker: 76-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling in Parking in New Jersey After Flirty Meta AI Chatbot Poses As Real Person and Requests To Meet in NYC.

This week, Brown pleaded guilty to the murder and related charges and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. According to reports, the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office consulted with his children before offering the plea deal. His daughter, Aliesha Brown, told local media that while she did not want her father to walk free, she also opposed the death penalty.

