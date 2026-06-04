Social Security Benefit Cuts Could Cost Retirees USD 500 per Month by 2032, Report Warns

Millions of Americans who rely on Social Security could face significant benefit reductions within the next decade if lawmakers fail to address the program's funding challenges, according to a new analysis by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB).

The warning comes as Social Security's retirement trust fund is projected to run out of reserves by 2032. For the past 16 years, the program's retirement expenses have exceeded the payroll tax revenue collected to fund it, forcing administrators to draw from trust fund reserves to cover the gap.

Average Retiree Could Lose USD 500 Per Month

According to the CRFB, once the trust fund is exhausted, Social Security will only be able to pay benefits using incoming revenue. By law, the program cannot distribute more money than it collects. Social Security June 2026 Payment Dates: When Will You Get Your SSA Check? Full June Schedule, SSI Dates and Eligibility Details.

"As a result, all retirees are projected to be subject to an immediate 24% benefit cut upon trust fund exhaustion," the committee said.

Nationally, that reduction would translate into an average monthly loss of around USD 500 per beneficiary, an amount that exceeds the average monthly grocery bill for many retired households.

Which States Could Be Hit Hardest?

The analysis found that retirees in 29 states would face average monthly benefit cuts exceeding USD 500. Among the states expected to experience the largest reductions are Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Utah, and Washington. Social Security Update: SSA Delays Major Systems Upgrade Again, Rollout Paused Indefinitely.

In 47 states, more than 15% of residents would be directly affected by the cuts. States including Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire, Maine, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Vermont, South Carolina, West Virginia, and Wisconsin could see the greatest impact.

Economic Impact Could Reach Billions

The report also highlighted the broader economic consequences of Social Security insolvency. California could face annual benefit losses of approximately USD 33 billion, followed by Florida at USD 27 billion, Texas at USD 24 billion, New York at USD 20 billion, and Pennsylvania at USD 16 billion.

The CRFB urged policymakers to act quickly to secure the long-term future of Social Security, warning that delays could leave millions of retirees, survivors, and dependents facing substantial financial hardship.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 07:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).