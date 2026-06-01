Social Security June 2026 Payment Dates: When Will You Get Your SSA Check? Full June Schedule, SSI Dates and Eligibility Details

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has released its June 2026 payment schedule, with millions of Americans set to receive their monthly benefits beginning June 3. Payment dates vary depending on a recipient's birth date and the type of benefit they receive.

More than 75 million Americans rely on Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments each month. These benefits support retirees, disabled workers, survivors, and low-income individuals across the United States.

Social Security June 2026 Payment Schedule

Most Social Security recipients receive their benefits on Wednesdays based on their birth dates.

June 3, 2026

Beneficiaries who began receiving Social Security before May 1997

Individuals who receive both Social Security and SSI

June 10, 2026

Recipients born between the 1st and 10th of any month

June 17, 2026

Recipients born between the 11th and 20th

June 24, 2026

Recipients born between the 21st and 31st

According to SSA rules, Social Security benefits are generally paid on the second, third, or fourth Wednesday of each month, depending on a beneficiary's birth date. Social Security Update: SSA Delays Major Systems Upgrade Again, Rollout Paused Indefinitely.

Why Some Recipients Get Paid on June 3

People who started receiving Social Security benefits before May 1997 follow a different payment schedule and typically receive their checks on the third day of each month.

Recipients who collect both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) also receive their Social Security payment on June 3, while their SSI payment is issued separately. US Labour Data Revised Downward by 1 Million Jobs in Historic Correction.

SSI Payment Schedule for June 2026

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits are usually paid on the first business day of the month.

June 1, 2026 - Regular SSI payment

SSI provides financial assistance to people with limited income and resources, adults aged 65 and older, individuals who are blind or have qualifying disabilities, and eligible children with disabilities.

Full SSI Payment Calendar for the Rest of 2026

June 1, 2026

July 1, 2026

July 31, 2026 (August payment issued early)

September 1, 2026

October 1, 2026

October 30, 2026 (November payment issued early)

December 1, 2026

December 31, 2026 (January 2027 payment issued early)

Social Security Payment Dates for the Rest of 2026

July 2026

July 2 (early payment for pre-May 1997 beneficiaries)

July 8

July 15

July 22

August 2026

August 3

August 12

August 19

August 26

September 2026

September 3

September 9

September 16

September 23

October 2026

October 2 (early payment)

October 14

October 21

October 28

November 2026

November 3

November 10

November 18

November 25

December 2026

December 3

December 9

December 16

December 23

How Social Security Payment Dates Are Determined

The SSA determines payment dates primarily based on a beneficiary's birth date. Those who receive retirement, disability, or survivor benefits after May 1997 are paid according to the Wednesday schedule, while older beneficiaries and SSI recipients follow separate payment timelines.

Recipients are encouraged to check their bank accounts or Direct Express cards on their scheduled payment date, as electronic deposits are typically available on the same day benefits are issued.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 07:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).