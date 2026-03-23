Mumbai, March 23: US President Donald Trump stated Monday that Iranian officials contacted the United States to negotiate an end to the current conflict, asserting that Tehran has agreed to eliminate its nuclear weapons program. Speaking to reporters on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump described the outreach as unsolicited on the U.S side and framed it as a path to lasting peace.

What Did Donald Trump Say?

"....I did not call; they (Iran) called; they wanted to make a deal. We are very willing to make a deal. It is going to be a good deal. There are going to be no more wars, nuclear weapons; they have agreed that they are not going to have nuclear weapons anymore". The US President further added that any agreement would deliver "guaranteed peace" for Israel and emphasised that talks were advancing. Oil Prices Plunge 15%: Brent Crude Drops to USD 96 As Donald Trump Pauses Iran Strikes.

Iran Agreed They Are Not Going To Have Nuclear Weapons Anymore, Says Donald Trump

#WATCH | US President Donald Trump says, "....I did not call; they (Iran) called; they wanted to make a deal. We are very willing to make a deal. It is going to be a good deal. There are going to be no more wars, nuclear weapons; they have agreed that they are not going to have… pic.twitter.com/Ymznm0PQhO — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2026

Postponed Strikes on Iran Amid Ongoing Talks

The comments come as the Trump administration has delayed planned US strikes on Iranian power plants. Trump indicated discussions with Iranian representatives are focused on 15 points, with the nuclear issue listed as priorities one through three. This marks a shift after weeks of military escalation between the US, Israel and Iran, including strikes that have disrupted energy infrastructure and raised concerns about regional oil supplies.

Iran Has Not Confirmed Outreach

Iranian media and officials have pushed back on the claims, stating that no formal negotiations are underway. Tehran has previously denied any willingness to abandon its nuclear program under current pressure. Trump's second term began with a promise to avoid new wars. The current standoff with Iran escalated earlier this year over Tehran's nuclear activities and regional proxy conflicts. Recent US-led operations, sometimes referred to in reports as part of broader efforts to curb Iran's capabilities, have included targeted strikes. Strait of Hormuz Crisis: US President Donald Trump Cites ‘Productive Conversations’ With Iran in New Deadline Extension.

Monday's remarks suggest the White House sees diplomacy gaining ground, though details on sanctions relief, uranium stockpiles or verification mechanisms remain unclear. Trump said further talks are scheduled for today. Any final agreement would likely require congressional review and buy-in from allies, including Israel. For now, the situation remains fluid, with markets watching for signs of de-escalation amid fears of wider energy disruptions.

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