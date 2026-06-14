US: Georgia Teacher Bonnie Brown Sentenced to 40 Years for S*xually Assaulting Student Twice After Victim Confronts Accused in Court

A former language arts teacher at a private Christian high school in Georgia, United States, has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after a Greene County jury convicted her of improper s*xual contact with a male student. Following a four-day trial, Greene County Superior Court Judge Stephen A. Bradley ordered Bonnie Brown, 27, to serve the first 15 years in prison, with the remainder on probation.

Upon her release, Brown will be required to register as a s*x offender. The conviction and immediate sentencing followed emotional testimony from the victim, now 19, who directly addressed his former teacher in court. US Shocker: Administrative Assistant Has S*xual Contact With High School Student, Tells Victim ‘I Am Crazy About You’; Arrested.

Victim Confronts Teacher in Court

Before the sentence was handed down, the victim read a statement describing the deep sense of betrayal and lasting emotional turmoil caused by the abuse. He broke down during his address, detailing the severe isolation, criticism, and bullying he faced from peers after the relationship became public. The student directly confronted Brown over her refusal to acknowledge her actions. "All you had to do was admit it," the student said, according to court reports. He subsequently requested that the judge impose the maximum allowable penalty before being escorted from the courtroom by a victim advocate. Throughout the trial and the sentencing phase, Brown maintained her innocence and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Social Media and Trial Evidence

The criminal charges stemmed from events that occurred in 2023 while Brown was employed as a teacher and study hall instructor at Nathanael Greene Academy in Siloam. The victim testified that the two initially began communicating via Snapchat, but the messages progressively turned s*xual following a school-related literary competition in Macon. According to trial testimony, the abuse occurred on two separate occasions: first at the student’s aunt's house during spring break in 2023, and later at Brown's residence.

Though the defense rested without calling witnesses and argued that prosecutors failed to eliminate reasonable doubt, Assistant District Attorney Blayne May presented critical circumstantial and digital evidence to the jury. This included cell phone data, deleted Snapchat logs, photographs, and a detailed physical drawing of Brown's bedroom created by the victim. The jury ultimately deliberated for less than a day before finding Brown guilty on five counts of improper s*xual contact.

Investigative Background of the Case

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) initially launched an inquiry into the private academy in June 2024 after receiving requests from the Greene County Sheriff's Office regarding allegations of inappropriate teacher-student conduct. The investigation eventually led to Brown’s arrest in March 2025. By the time of her arrest, she had left Nathanael Greene Academy and was employed as a teacher in neighbouring Wilkes County. Commenting on the verdict, Assistant District Attorney May emphasised the severity of the case. “Our office is thankful to the jury for their verdict and the message it sends — that this predatory behavior will not be tolerated. I'd also thank the GBI for their investigative efforts in this case,” May stated. He added that the courtroom proceedings highlighted the deep, traumatic impact such actions have on children. US Shocker: Florida Man Blames ‘Rough S*x’ After Wife Is Found Dead in Blood-Soaked Home, Arrested.

Wider Pattern at the School

Brown’s conviction follows the closely related sentencing of another former educator at Nathanael Greene Academy. In May 2026, 61-year-old Sherri Mauldin pleaded guilty to charges including improper s*xual contact, statutory rape, and aggravated child molestation involving the exact same student. Mauldin’s abuse occurred over several months throughout 2022. She received a 25-year sentence, with instructions to serve 12 years in state prison. Attorneys representing Brown and Mauldin have not publicly responded to requests for comment regarding the sentences.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 09:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).