US Shocker: Administrative Assistant Has S*xual Contact With High School Student, Tells Victim 'I Am Crazy About You'; Arrested

A former high school administrative assistant in Georgia has been arrested following allegations of improper s*xual contact with a 16-year-old student. Amanda Katz, 55, who was employed at Roswell High School, was taken into custody on June 2 on a charge of improper s*xual contact by an employee or agent, according to a June 3 press release issued by the Roswell Police Department. The alleged misconduct reportedly began in December of last year and continued until mid-February.

Discovery of Alleged Misconduct

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by People, the allegations emerged after Katz accompanied the teenager and his family on a Valentine's weekend trip. During the excursion, the student's mother reportedly discovered evidence of the inappropriate relationship on her son's mobile phone. US Shocker: Florida Man Blames ‘Rough S*x’ After Wife Is Found Dead in Blood-Soaked Home, Arrested.

The affidavit states that following the trip, a social worker at Fulton County Schools notified police that Katz returned to campus on February 16 in a "manic state", complaining that her boyfriend's mother had told her she could no longer be in a relationship with the male. “While expressing this, it ultimately came out that the male Amanda was discussing was juvenile [alleged victim],” the affidavit notes. Katz allegedly stated that she "would never get over it," while seeking "reassurance from various peers" and "help to find 'a man.'"

Digital Evidence and Text Exchanges

The Roswell Police Department initiated a formal investigation in early March. Investigators subsequently executed a search warrant for the teenager’s phone, uncovering a high volume of digital correspondence. Authorities reported finding more than 19,000 text messages and 591 phone calls exchanged between the two between December 24 and February 17. “Throughout the lengthy text thread between [teen] and Amanda, they discussed their relationship and potential future lives together, how and why they need to keep their relationship secret, and multiple s*xual interactions,” the affidavit states. “Amanda also admitted that her actions were inappropriate and that she could be arrested if detected," it added.

The text messages detailed in the affidavit suggest Katz was aware of the legal and professional risks involved. In one exchange, she allegedly told the student: "I can’t stop looking at you and certainly keep my hands. To myself. Just telling you this can get me fired…I need to leave Roswell…Please delete this entire thread.” In another message, she reportedly wrote, "I have done a lot of stupid things. A lot. But this is top level." A separate text read, “I am crazy about you. I can’t be around you.”

Future Plans and Financial Inducements

During interviews with investigators, the teenager stated that he and Katz had discussed long-term arrangements, including plans for him to move into her residence following his high school graduation. According to the student, Katz offered to take financial care of him and provide housing, though he noted he possessed "mixed feelings about leaving his family". The student further alleged that Katz expressed a desire to move to Mexico with him, an idea he did not understand or support. He also informed detectives that Katz had purchased several gifts for him and his family, including a spinning ring, a pocketknife, and a Nintendo Switch for his siblings. US Shocker: Washington Teacher Admits to Having S*x With High School Student After Husband Discovers Conversation With Victim; Arrested.

Current Legal Status and Resignation

Katz formally resigned from her position at Roswell High School on April 30 while the administrative and criminal investigations were underway. Following her arrest on June 2, she remains under investigation, though the Fulton County District Attorney's Office has not yet filed a formal indictment. Legal counsel for Katz did not immediately return calls seeking comment on the charges, and representatives for Roswell High School could not be reached.

The Roswell Police Department has asked anyone with additional information regarding this case or similar incidents to contact Detective McGinniss at 770-640-4570 or via email at kmcginniss@roswellgov.com. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeATL.org.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (People), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 03:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).