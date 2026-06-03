US Shocker: Florida Man Blames 'Rough S*x' After Wife Is Found Dead in Blood-Soaked Home, Arrested

A 56-year-old Florida man has been charged with second-degree murder following a fatal domestic dispute at his Monroe County residence. Deputies arrested Bradly Shawn Shadduck after responding early Thursday morning, May 28, to a neighbourhood alert. Upon arrival, emergency responders discovered Shadduck's wife, 62-year-old Lynne Alane Shadduck, unconscious and heavily injured. She was transported to a local medical center, where she was later pronounced dead.

Emergency Response to Neighbour's Alert in Florida

According to an arrest report from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), the incident came to light just before 6:00 AM local time when Bradly Shadduck approached a neighbour's house and requested that they call 911. The responding deputies noted that Shadduck arrived at the neighbour’s residence "with a Cleveland Browns blanket and no clothes on," claiming that his “f---ing whole house is full of blood, covered everywhere with blood". US Shocker: Washington Teacher Admits to Having S*x With High School Student After Husband Discovers Conversation With Victim; Arrested.

Upon entering the Shadduck residence, law enforcement officers reported finding the home in complete disarray, characterised by multiple broken household items. Deputies observed blood smears across the flooring and a large pool of blood concentrated in the center of the living room.

Discovery of the Victim and Initial Statements

Deputies located Lynne Shadduck lying unresponsive in a main hallway. She was found without clothing, covered in blood, and exhibiting visible trauma to her back, her hands, and the back of her head. Emergency medical personnel rushed her to the Lower Keys Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries later that morning. When questioned at the scene regarding the circumstances inside the home, Bradly Shadduck initially told deputies that “things just happened” and repeatedly stated that his “wife needed help". According to investigators, he later suggested to the officers that the disarray inside the home was the result of "rough s*x".

During the interview process, the suspect indicated that heavy alcohol consumption frequently caused him to experience memory lapses. "Bradly said that when he drinks, he passes out and doesn't remember anything,” MCSO Deputy Paul McNalley noted in the arrest report. “Bradly doesn't remember going to his neighbour's home asking for help. Bradly then asked for a lawyer.”

Surveillance Footage and Forensic Evidence

Detectives secured neighbourhood surveillance footage as part of the initial investigation. One video captured the suspect walking toward the neighbour's house, appearing as though he had recently showered. A separate security video, recorded less than two hours before the 911 call, showed the suspect attempting to enter a different nearby home. “Bradly at this time is shirtless and wearing a light-colored pair of shorts,” Deputy McNalley wrote after reviewing the footage. “Bradly is heard breathing heavily and attempts to open the front door by entering a passcode, but was unsuccessful," the deputy added. The report further detailed that the suspect spent approximately two to three minutes banging on the windows and doors of that property. “Bradly is then seen grabbing the railing with both hands and shaking it,” the report continued. Forensic investigators later processed that specific property and identified two bloody prints left on the exterior railing.

Following the execution of a formal search warrant at the primary crime scene, forensic teams documented blood throughout the entire residence. Investigators noted a specific bloody smear along the floorboards of the main hallway, leading them to believe the victim may have been dragged toward the bathroom during the assault. US Shocker: Former Kindergarten Teacher Becomes S*xually Involved With Teenager in Indiana, Pleads Guilty to Child Seduction.

Legal Proceedings and Public Safety Status

Following the preliminary forensic findings, Deputy McNalley concluded that the physical evidence indicated "a significant fight and struggle for the victim". Online jail records indicate that Bradly Shadduck remains booked at the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Key West jail facility on a count of second-degree murder. Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay issued a statement to local media confirming that the incident was isolated to the residence, noting that “there is no threat to the public” while the department's criminal investigations division continues to process the case.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 03:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).