US Issues ‘Do Not Travel’ Warning for 3 High-Risk Regions in Pakistan, Cites Terrorism, Kidnapping and Armed Conflict; Check Names of the Areas Here

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Mumbai, January 31: The US State Department has updated its travel advisory for Pakistan, maintaining a general Level 3: Reconsider Travel status for the country while issuing a stern Level 4: Do Not Travel warning for three specific high-risk zones. The January 26, 2026, update highlights a volatile security environment characterised by terrorism, kidnapping, and civil unrest.

While the broader advisory suggests Americans "think twice" before visiting, the Level 4 designation for certain provinces is the highest warning tier, indicating that the US government has limited ability to provide emergency services in those areas. ‘I Stopped So Many Wars, Including India-Pakistan War’, Says US President Donald Trump at World Economic Forum in Davos.

The Three 'Do Not Travel' Areas of Pakistan

The State Department has explicitly identified three regions where US citizens are urged not to travel "for any reason":

Balochistan Province: Cited for active separatist movements and extremist groups that frequently conduct deadly attacks targeting civilians, foreign nationals, and government installations.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Province: Including the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). This region is flagged due to routine insurgent attacks, with a specific history of targeting NGOs, polio eradication teams, and security forces.

The Line of Control (LoC): The immediate vicinity of the border between India and Pakistan remains off-limits due to the potential for armed conflict and the presence of various militant groups operating in the disputed territory.

Reasons for the Elevated Warning

The advisory cites terrorism and kidnapping as the primary drivers for the Level 4 status. According to the State Department, terrorist groups continue to plot attacks in Pakistan with little to no warning, often targeting public spaces such as hotels, markets, and transportation hubs.

Beyond physical violence, the 2026 update emphasises the risk of wrongful detention. The US government warned that local laws prohibit demonstrations without permits and that American citizens - particularly those of Pakistani origin - have been detained for participating in protests or posting social media content critical of the government or military. ‘Pakistan PM Thanked Me for Saving Minimum 10 Million Lives’: US President Donald Trump Repeats Claims of Settling India-Pakistan Conflict (Watch Video).

Geopolitical Context and Consular Limits

This update comes amid a shifting diplomatic landscape under the Trump administration, which recently suspended immigrant visa processing for 75 countries, including Pakistan. The MEA and US officials have noted that the security environment in Pakistan remains "fluid". Notably, the US government reiterated that it has "limited ability" to provide consular assistance to dual U.S.-Pakistani citizens in these high-risk zones, as Pakistan recognises them exclusively as Pakistani citizens. Travellers are advised to enrol in the Smart Traveller Enrollment Program (STEP) and have a departure plan that does not rely on U.S. government assistance.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (US State Department). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2026 10:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).