DAVOS, Switzerland, January 21: Speaking at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump asserted that his administration’s intervention successfully averted a major nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan. Addressing a global audience of business leaders and policymakers, Trump categorized the South Asian standoff as one of several "unendable wars" he has resolved during his second term, claiming his mediation saved "tens of millions" of lives. The President’s remarks refer to "Operation Sindoor," a period of intense military friction in May 2025 that saw multiple jets downed. While Trump maintained that Pakistan’s Prime Minister credited him with the ceasefire, New Delhi has consistently rejected claims of third-party mediation, maintaining its stance on bilateralism. The speech, dominated by Trump’s "America First" agenda, underscored a growing diplomatic rift between Washington and traditional allies over trade and regional security. ‘Europe Is Not Heading in the Right Direction’: Donald Trump Criticises Europe at Davos 2026, Praises US Economic Growth and Policy Shifts (Watch Video).

