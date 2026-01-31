New Delhi, January 31: The United States will add around 65,000 additional H-2B seasonal guest worker visas for 2026, according to a notice published in the Federal Register. The move is aimed at helping employers facing severe financial hardship due to a shortage of domestic workers.

Under the decision taken by President Donald Trump’s administration, the extra visas will be made available through September 30, 2026. The expansion nearly doubles the annual H-2B visa cap of 66,000, which supports seasonal, non-agricultural industries such as construction, hospitality, landscaping, seafood processing and hotels. 'US Visa Is a Privilege, Not a Right': US Embassy in India Issues Warning for Student Visa Holders; Know How Legal Violations Could Cost Students Their Visas.

The decision comes despite Trump’s aggressive immigration crackdown after returning to the White House in 2025. His administration has tightened both illegal and legal immigration channels, introduced broad travel bans, and ordered reviews of refugee and asylum cases, often portraying undocumented immigrants as a burden on communities. US to Pause Immigrant Visa Processing for 75 Countries Including Russia, Iran: Fox News.

However, officials acknowledged that many US employers, especially in seasonal industries, are struggling to find enough workers locally. Businesses have repeatedly warned that labor shortages could disrupt operations and cause financial losses during peak seasons.

The number of H-2B visas was also expanded at times under former President Joe Biden, as well as during Trump’s earlier 2017–2021 term, reflecting bipartisan recognition of workforce gaps in certain sectors.

While business groups have welcomed the move, organizations favoring lower immigration levels oppose the expansion, arguing that guest worker programs can suppress wages for American workers.

At the same time, the Trump administration has made it harder for technology companies to hire foreign talent under the H-1B visa program, including introducing a proposed USD 100,000 fee that has sparked legal challenges. A temporary rule formalizing the additional H-2B visas is expected to be officially published in the Federal Register on Tuesday.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Reuters), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

