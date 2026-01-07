Mumbai, January 7: The United States Embassy in India issued a rigorous advisory today, January 7, cautioning international students that any violation of American laws could lead to immediate visa revocation and deportation. In a social media statement that underscored a shift toward stricter immigration enforcement, the embassy emphasised that a US Visa is a "privilege, not a right." The warning comes as the Donald Trump-led government intensifies its scrutiny of student and work visa holders, signalling that even minor legal infractions could result in permanent ineligibility for future travel to the country.

This latest alert follows a series of similar warnings aimed at H-1B and H-4 visa holders, reflecting a broader policy of "zero tolerance" for non-compliance under the current administration. H-1B and H-4 Applicants Alert: US Issue ‘Worldwide Alert’ for H-Visa Applicants to Extended Wait Times Amid Expanded Social Media Vetting.

A US Visa Is a Privilege, Not a Right, Says the US Embassy in India

Breaking U.S. laws can have serious consequences for your student visa. If you are arrested or violate any laws, your visa may be revoked, you may be deported, and you could be ineligible for future U.S. visas. Follow the rules and don’t jeopardize your travel. A U.S. visa is a… pic.twitter.com/A3qyoo6fuD — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) January 7, 2026

Consequences of Legal Infractions

The embassy’s advisory, posted on X (formerly Twitter), was explicit regarding the stakes for students currently in the United States or those planning to travel. Officials stated that being arrested or violating local, state, or federal laws - ranging from criminal offences to breaches of visa conditions - can trigger a fast-track deportation process.

"Breaking U.S. laws can have serious consequences for your student visa," the embassy noted. "If you are arrested or violate any laws, your visa may be revoked, you may be deported, and you could be ineligible for future U.S. visas," the post on X added.

New Compliance Measures: Mandatory Biometrics

The timing of the warning coincides with significant new security protocols. Since December 26, 2025, mandatory biometric screening has been implemented for all non-US citizens at every entry and exit point, including airports and land crossings. These measures, which apply even to Green Card holders and children, allow US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to meticulously track the "digital travel record" of every visitor. This system is designed to identify visa overstays and ensure that foreign nationals strictly adhere to the terms of their authorised period of stay.

Declining Enrollment and Visa Delays

The toughening of visa norms appears to be impacting student mobility. Data from late 2025 revealed a 17 per cent drop in new international student enrollments at US institutions, with the decline most pronounced among students from India. US Visa Scam: How To Identify Fake Agents? American Embassy Warns Against Fraudulent Brokers, Revealing Their Common Tricks in Video.

The drop is attributed to several factors:

Wait Times: Unprecedented delays and the cancellation of visa appointments at Indian consulates.

Cost: Proposed increases in application fees.

Vetting: Enhanced scrutiny of social media profiles and financial documentation.

2025 -A Record Year for Deportations

The urgency of the embassy's message is underscored by recent data shared in the Indian Parliament. In 2025, the US deported 3,258 Indian nationals—the highest figure in 16 years. Many of these cases involved students who fell "out of status" due to unauthorised employment or failure to maintain full-time enrollment. The US government has also intensified its messaging regarding illegal immigration, describing the use of irregular routes as a "fruitless journey" that benefits only human traffickers and cartels.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of US Embassy India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2026 09:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).