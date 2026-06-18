What Are the 14 Points of the US-Iran Peace Deal?

The United States and Iran have signed a 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at ending hostilities, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, easing sanctions and creating a framework for a broader diplomatic settlement. The agreement, signed by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, outlines a series of political, military, economic and nuclear commitments.

Here are the 14 key points of the agreement:

1. Immediate End to Military Operations

The United States, Iran and their allies agree to permanently cease military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon. Both sides undertake not to initiate war, threaten force or use military action against each other.

2. Respect for Sovereignty

Washington and Tehran commit to respecting each other's sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence while refraining from interference in internal affairs.

3. Final Agreement Within 60 Days

The two countries agree to negotiate and conclude a comprehensive final agreement within 60 days, with the possibility of extension through mutual consent. US-Iran Sign Peace Deal: Donald Trump, Masoud Pezeshkian Agree To End Hostilities, Reopen Strait of Hormuz (Watch Video).

4. Removal of Naval Blockade

The United States will begin lifting its naval blockade and other restrictions against Iran immediately after signing the MoU and fully remove the blockade within 30 days.

5. Reopening of the Strait of Hormuz

Iran will facilitate the safe and free passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz for an initial 60-day period and work to restore normal shipping traffic. Iran Will Reopen Strait of Hormuz and Can Sell Oil Freely Under Deal With US, Say Officials.

6. USD 300 Billion Reconstruction Plan

The United States, together with regional partners, will develop a reconstruction and economic development programme worth at least USD 300 billion for Iran.

7. Gradual End to Sanctions

Washington commits to terminating all sanctions against Iran, including unilateral US sanctions and measures linked to international bodies, through an agreed schedule.

8. Nuclear Commitments

Iran reaffirms that it will not develop or acquire nuclear weapons. Discussions on enriched uranium stockpiles and future nuclear activities will take place under International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) supervision.

9. Status Quo During Negotiations

Until a final agreement is reached, Iran will maintain its current nuclear programme while the United States will refrain from imposing new sanctions or deploying additional forces in the region.

10. Waivers for Iranian Oil Exports

The US Treasury will issue waivers allowing Iranian crude oil, petroleum products and related services to be exported while broader sanctions negotiations continue.

11. Release of Frozen Iranian Assets

The United States will make available frozen or restricted Iranian funds and assets and issue licences necessary for their use and transfer.

12. Monitoring Mechanism

Both countries will establish an executive mechanism to monitor implementation of the memorandum and ensure compliance with future commitments.

13. Launch of Final Negotiations

Once initial obligations under the MoU begin to be implemented, the two sides will formally start negotiations on the remaining provisions of a permanent agreement.

14. Binding UN Security Council Backing

The final agreement is expected to be endorsed through a binding United Nations Security Council resolution, giving it international legal recognition and enforcement.

The memorandum is being viewed as a potentially historic breakthrough in US-Iran relations. If implemented successfully, it could ease regional tensions, restore commercial shipping through the Gulf, revive Iran's economy through sanctions relief and open a new chapter in diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 07:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).