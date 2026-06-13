Who Is Judge Angel Kelley? Federal Judge Orders Trump Administration To Restore Removed National Park History Displays

The Massachusetts-based federal judge is making headlines after ordering the Trump administration to restore history and science materials that were removed from US national parks and monuments under a 2025 executive order.

US District Judge Angel Kelley ruled that the administration must reinstate any exhibits, signs and interpretive materials removed from national park sites, saying the effort to reshape historical narratives risked creating a "dangerous precedent of censorship and sanitization." H-1B Visa Fee: US Federal Judge Blocks Donald Trump Administration’s USD 100,000 Employer Charge for Visa Applications.

The dispute stems from President Donald Trump's March 2025 executive order, titled "Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History." The directive instructed federal agencies to review monuments, memorials and public history displays that may have been altered after January 2020. The administration argued that some exhibits promoted what it described as a distorted version of American history. ‘These Federal Judges Are Really Giving Us a Hard Time’: Donald Trump Slams Court System After USD 100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Struck Down (Watch Video).

Following the order, materials referencing slavery, civil rights, Indigenous history and climate change were reportedly removed or flagged for review at several national parks and historical sites. One notable example involved The Scourged Back, a well-known photograph depicting an enslaved man whose scarred back became a powerful symbol of the brutality of slavery.

Several preservation and conservation groups, including the National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA), the Association of National Park Rangers and the American Association for State and Local History, challenged the policy in court. The organizations argued that removing historical content undermined the mission of national parks to present a complete account of American history.

In her ruling, Judge Kelley wrote that the government was attempting to present only selected parts of the nation's past while excluding important historical facts. She stated that national parks should not be used to promote a limited or politically preferred narrative.

The court has given the Trump administration 21 days to comply with the order and restore the removed materials.

The decision has sparked nationwide debate over how American history should be presented in public institutions, with supporters praising the ruling as a victory for historical preservation and critics arguing that federal exhibits should remain politically neutral. As a result, searches for Judge Angel Kelley and the national parks ruling have surged online.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 04:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).