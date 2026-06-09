H-1B Visa Fee: US Federal Judge Blocks Donald Trump Administration’s USD 100,000 Employer Charge for Visa Applications

A federal judge in Massachusetts has blocked a controversial Trump administration policy that sought to impose a USD 100,000 fee on employers applying for H-1B visas. The decision has been widely welcomed by immigration advocacy groups, who argue the ruling restores stability to the American high-skilled immigration system.

Court Rules Policy Violates Separation of Powers

US District Judge Richard Stearns ruled that the proposed six-figure payment plan, which was introduced via a presidential proclamation in September 2025 and quickly implemented by the US State Department and the Department of Homeland Security, violated the constitutional principle of the separation of powers. The administration had previously argued that the massive fee hike was necessary to prevent the H-1B program from being exploited to undercut or displace American workers with lower-paid foreign staff. In the initial proclamation, President Donald Trump asserted that abuses of the visa program posed "a national security threat by discouraging Americans from pursuing careers in science and technology." H-1B Visa Fee: US Clarifies USD 100,000 Application Fee, Exempts Current Holders.

Advocacy Groups Welcome the Decision

The Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS), an immigration policy think tank, strongly endorsed the court’s intervention. Speaking on the ruling, FIIDS Chief of Policy and Strategy Khanderao Kand stated that the decision marks a critical step toward ensuring "predictability and fairness" for employers and skilled professionals. "This ruling is appropriate for preserving America's competitive advantage in innovation, research, and entrepreneurship," Kand said, adding that access to global tech talent remains vital for sustained growth across the US technology, healthcare, and advanced manufacturing sectors. Kand emphasized that the judgment reinforces the legal requirement that sweeping policy modifications must be grounded in statutory authority and objective economic reality.

Judicial Context and Legal Precedent

The ruling marks a significant shift in a multi-pronged legal battle over the administration's immigration policies. Just six months prior, a federal judge in Washington, D.C., had ruled in favor of the administration in a similar lawsuit brought by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. In that instance, the court held that Congress had granted the executive branch the authority to levy the USD 100,000 fee. However, Judge Stearns’ contrasting ruling in Massachusetts was heavily guided by a subsequent U.S. Supreme Court decision on tariffs issued in February, which altered the legal framework regarding executive authority over economic penalties and fees. US Judge Blocks Trump's $100K H-1B Visa Fee Plan.

The Role of the H-1B Program

The H-1B visa program is the primary pathway for U.S. companies to temporarily recruit highly skilled foreign professionals for specialized roles requiring at least a bachelor's degree. Under federal law, employers must obtain certification from the U.S. Department of Labor proving that hiring an H-1B worker will not adversely impact the wages or working conditions of similarly employed American citizens.

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