Who Is Kavan Kumar Patel? Gujarat Man Sentenced to 10 Years in US Minor S*x Trafficking Case

A hotel worker has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for his role in a minor s*x trafficking operation operating out of an Omaha lodging facility. Kavan Kumar Patel, 27, received the decade-long sentence on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, in federal court for two counts of s*x trafficking of a minor. Senior US District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon ordered the term to be followed by five years of supervised release, though federal officials note there is no parole in the federal system and Patel faces deportation following his imprisonment.

The case originated on January 6, 2025, when the Omaha Police Department responded to a routine theft report at the AmericInn hotel located at 2920 S. 13th Court. Upon arrival, responding officers identified clear indicators of human trafficking, prompting an immediate joint investigation alongside the Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF). Authorities subsequently rescued two out-of-state minor females, aged 15 and 16, who had been transported across state lines between Denver and Omaha to be sold for commercial s*x. Following their rescue, the teenagers were taken to Project Harmony for specialized interviews. Indian-Origin Meghna Patel Shot Dead at US Store in Virginia, Chilling CCTV Footage Emerges.

Kavan Kumar Patel Sentenced to 10 Years for Minor S*x Trafficking

HSI Omaha agents arrested Kavan Kumar Patel, an illegal alien from India, sentenced to 120 months in prison for sex trafficking of a minor. The conviction is part of a larger HSI sex trafficking investigation involving multiple defendants using hotels to sex traffic minors. pic.twitter.com/FGSLZ5lU6P — HSI Kansas City (@HSIKansasCity) May 29, 2026

Who is Kavan Kumar Patel?

Kavan Kumar Patel is a 27-year-old citizen originally from Gujarat, India, who was residing and working in the United States illegally. Employed at the AmericInn hotel in Omaha, Patel actively participated in the exploitation of the underage victims. Court documents reveal that Patel admitted to stealing money directly from the hotel's cash till to pay the traffickers in exchange for s*xual acts with one of the minor girls. Because of his unlawful immigration status, the US Attorney’s Office confirmed that he faces mandatory deportation proceedings back to India immediately upon completing his 10-year federal prison term.

According to the investigation, the traffickers enforced a strict ultimatum, telling the victims they had to engage in s*xual acts with hotel staff to secure a discounted room rate or face being thrown out onto the street. The hotel staff actively enabled the abuse; two employees paid the traffickers to abuse one of the girls, while a third employee had s*x with the other minor. Dhaval Amratbhai Patel Case: Indian-Origin Man Living Illegally in US Assaults Man With Baseball Bat After Argument; Arrested.

In exchange for these s*xual favors, hotel workers permitted the traffickers and the two minors to remain on the premises for several days. During this period, the traffickers posted commercial s*x advertisements online and coordinated appointments for clients. The victims later reported that they were provided very little food, felt entirely trapped, and believed they had no choice but to obey the traffickers' orders.

The prosecution was executed under the framework of the Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF) initiative, established by Executive Order 14159, Protecting the American People Against Invasion. The HSTF functions as a multi-agency partnership—comprising agents from HSI, FBI, DEA, ATF, the US Marshals Service, USPIS, the IRS-Criminal Investigation Division, and the Omaha Police Department—focused on dismantling transnational criminal organizations, human trafficking rings, and child exploitation networks.

Following the sentencing, United States Attorney Lesley A. Woods commended the multi-agency rescue operation.

“The United States Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners will never tire of working as hard as we need to work to protect the most vulnerable victims in our communities,” Woods said. “The Homeland Security Task Force rescued these children from a living nightmare, and anyone with knowledge or suspicion of human trafficking in our communities should reach out to state or federal law enforcement immediately to report those concerns and to be part of the effort to free all of Nebraska’s victims of human trafficking.”

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 10:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).