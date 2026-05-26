Indian-Origin Meghna Patel Shot Dead at US Store in Virginia, Chilling CCTV Footage Emerges

A woman from Gujarat was shot dead inside a store in the US state of Virginia in an incident captured on CCTV footage, according to local reports. The victim, identified as Meghna Patel, was originally from Mehsana district in Gujarat and had been working at the store for several years. Authorities said the attack took place within seconds and the accused was later found dead, as reported by TOI. According to reports, surveillance footage from the store showed a masked man entering the premises and approaching the counter where Patel was present. The attacker allegedly pulled out a firearm and opened fire at close range.

Officials said the shooting unfolded in roughly 26 seconds. After firing at the victim, the suspect reportedly created further disturbance inside the store before fleeing the location. Another Indian-Origin Motel Manager Killed in US: Rakesh Ehagaban Patel From Gujarat Shot Dead at Point Blank Range in Pittsburgh, Disturbing Video Captures Murder.

Gujarat Woman Shot Dead at US Supermarket

Deeply heartbreaking. Meghna Patel from Gujarat lost her life in a tragic shooting incident in the US during an alleged robbery attempt. Prayers for her family and loved ones. 🙏#MeghnaPatel #Gujarat #UnitedStates #Justice pic.twitter.com/ni5R0WKSd6 — Amrit (@Amrit256718) May 26, 2026

Meghna Patel Was Originally From Gujarat

Meghna Patel belonged to Mehsana district in north Gujarat. News of her death has caused shock and grief among relatives and residents in her native village, reports said. She had reportedly been living in the United States for several years and was employed at the Virginia store where the incident occurred.

Police Say No Known Connection Between Victim and Shooter

Investigators said preliminary findings did not indicate any known personal connection between Patel and the gunman. Authorities later located the suspect dead, though officials have not yet disclosed additional details regarding the circumstances of his death. Police are continuing to examine CCTV footage and other evidence as part of the investigation. US Store Shooting: Gujarati Woman Battles for Life After Bullet Rips Through Jaw; Husband Held in Accidental Shooting Case.

Growing Concern Over Violent Incidents Targeting Indian-Origin Victims

The case has renewed discussion around violent crimes involving Indian-origin workers and business owners in the United States. In recent years, several attacks on Indian-origin store employees and small business operators have drawn attention within diaspora communities.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 06:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).