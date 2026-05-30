Who Is Shrey Parikh and How Indian-American Teen Won the National Spelling Bee 2026? (Watch Video)

Indian-origin teenager Shrey Parikh delivered one of the most memorable performances in recent Scripps National Spelling Bee history, winning the 2026 championship after correctly spelling 32 words in just 90 seconds during a dramatic lightning-round tiebreaker. The 14-year-old from Rancho Cucamonga defeated fellow finalist Ishaan Gupta, who spelled 25 words in the spell-off, to claim the title and a prize of USD 52,500, or nearly INR 50 lakh.

The victory capped a remarkable comeback for Shrey, whose path to the championship included years of competition, a disappointing setback in 2025, and months of intensive preparation. His win also continued a long tradition of Indian-origin excellence at the prestigious American spelling competition. Indian-American Teen Shrey Parikh Wins Scripps National Spelling Bee 2026 With Record 32 Words (Watch Video).

Shrey Parikh’s 32 Words in 90 Seconds

Shrey spelling 32 words in 90 seconds to win the Spelling Bee is the new greatest athletic accomplishment of 2026. I don’t even know how he said the letters that fast. Got a “Holy Mackerel” out of@minakimes pic.twitter.com/gXOWmzAfb8 — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) May 29, 2026

Who Is Shrey Parikh?

Shrey Parikh is a 14-year-old student from Rancho Cucamonga, California, whose family immigrated to the United States from Telangana, India. His rise to the top of the spelling world has been gradual. Shrey first competed in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in 2022, where he finished tied for 89th place. He returned stronger in 2024, earning a joint third-place finish and establishing himself as one of the competition's leading contenders.

However, his progress was interrupted in 2025 when illness affected his performance. Competing with a fever during his school spelling bee, he was eliminated earlier than expected and missed an opportunity to advance further. ‘Great News for India and US’: PM Narendra Modi Welcomes Interim Trade Agreement Framework, Says It Will Boost Make in India and Jobs.

The 90-Second Spell-Off That Won the Championship

The 2026 final came down to one of the competition's most demanding formats: a 90-second spell-off.

With the championship on the line, contestants were required to spell as many words correctly as possible within the allotted time. Shrey responded with an extraordinary display of speed, accuracy and composure, correctly spelling 32 words.

His rival, 12-year-old Ishaan Gupta from Jersey City, also impressed with 25 correct spellings, but Shrey's total ultimately secured the national title. The performance immediately became one of the defining moments of the 2026 competition, highlighting the combination of memory, language skills and mental endurance required at the highest level of spelling.

A Comeback Built on Preparation

Following his setback in 2025, Shrey returned to competitive spelling with renewed focus.

In the months leading up to the national championship, he reportedly spent nearly five hours each day studying words, refining spelling techniques and preparing for high-pressure situations. He also competed in elite online spelling contests, where many of the participants later became his rivals in Washington.

After the victory, Shrey credited the people around him for helping him reach the top. “My amazing community really motivated me and pushed me to become better,” Shrey said after the win.

Shrey's preparation was supported by an experienced coaching team. He trained under Sam Evans, who has coached each of the last three Scripps National Spelling Bee champions. He also worked with Sohum Sukhatankar, a former co-champion of the competition in 2019.

Their training focused on advanced study methods, extensive word lists and simulated contests designed to replicate the pressure of the national stage. Away from spelling competitions, Shrey has a broad range of interests.

His favourite word is "muntjac," a species of small deer native to Southeast Asia. He is also an accomplished percussion musician and plays several instruments, including the snare drum, bass drum, timpani, toms, triangle, glockenspiel and marimba.

His academic strengths extend beyond language as well. Earlier this year, he qualified for California's state Mathcounts competition, demonstrating strong abilities in mathematics alongside his spelling achievements.

While Shrey emerged as champion, the competition featured several standout performers. Ishaan Gupta, a 12-year-old seventh-grader from Jersey City, finished runner-up after an impressive run through the tournament. With another year of eligibility remaining, he is expected to return as a strong contender in future editions.

Sarv Dharavane, a sixth-grader from Dunwoody, secured third place for the second consecutive year. For Shrey, however, the 2026 championship represented the culmination of years of persistence, preparation and resilience. His performance in the spell-off will likely be remembered as one of the most remarkable finishes in recent Spelling Bee history.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (IANS), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 10:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).