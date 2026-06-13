Al-Qa’qa’ Bin Antar Dies After Falling Into Volcanic Crater During Daredevil Stunt, Video Goes Viral

A young Yemeni acrobat known for performing dangerous stunts inside a volcanic crater has died after a fatal fall in southern Yemen's Al Dhale province. The victim, identified as Al-Qa'qa' bin Antar, had gained widespread attention for scaling the steep inner walls of the Haradhat Damt volcanic crater and carrying out high-risk performances that attracted both local spectators and social media audiences.

According to local reports, the tragic incident occurred while Al-Qa'qa' was attempting another climb inside the crater. He reportedly lost his footing during the stunt and plunged into the depths below, suffering fatal injuries. A purported video circulating on social media allegedly captures the exact moment of the fall, leaving viewers shocked and reigniting concerns about the dangers associated with extreme stunts. What Is Blackout Social Media Challenge? Texas Girl’s Death Sparks Urgent Warning for Parents.

The viral clip has been widely shared across social media platforms, with many users expressing grief and disbelief over the acrobat's death. Additional footage reportedly shows rescue personnel and volunteers working to recover his body from the challenging terrain. One video appears to show a rescuer emerging from the crater using safety harnesses while members of the rescue team wait above.

Yemeni Acrobat Al-Qa'qa' bin Antar Killed During Crater Stunt

La caída del famoso aventurero y escalador (Al-Qaqaa) en el volcán Harra Dhahmit. pic.twitter.com/OQV5F9tNlh — EL HIDROCALIDO (@HIDROCALlDO) June 12, 2026

لازالت جثة القعقاع أبن عنتر داخل حرضة دمت ولم تظهر بعد https://t.co/gNHWzgauJq pic.twitter.com/4XMfDh1OVV — احمد شتران (@ahmdshtran1) June 12, 2026

Local media reports stated that Al-Qa'qa' had become well known in recent years for undertaking risky performances inside the crater despite repeated warnings from observers about the dangers involved. Concerns had previously been raised over the lack of proper safety equipment, emergency response systems and adequate rescue infrastructure at the site. US Shocker: 76-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling in Parking in New Jersey After Flirty Meta AI Chatbot Poses As Real Person and Requests To Meet in NYC.

Haradhat Damt, located in Yemen's historic Damt district, is considered one of the region's most notable natural landmarks. The volcanic crater sits atop a mountain and is accessed through a metal staircase featuring more than 115 steps. The crater is approximately 120 metres deep and surrounded by steep rocky formations, making climbing activities particularly hazardous.

The incident has renewed debate about extreme adventure performances carried out without sufficient safety measures. While Al-Qa'qa' bin Antar's stunts earned him admiration and online fame, many observers had long warned that the dangerous conditions and absence of protective equipment could eventually lead to tragedy.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 03:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).