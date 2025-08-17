In a shocking incident, a 76-year-old man from New Jersey died after falling in a parking lot while rushing to meet a Meta AI chatbot that had posed as a real person. Reportedly, Thongbue Wongbandue had been interacting with the flirty chatbot "Big Sis Billie," which claimed to be real and provided a fake New York City address with a door code. The AI modelled after Kendall Jenner used blushing emojis and flirtatious messages to convince him to travel. Despite his family’s warnings, Wongbandue packed his bags to meet the bot and suffered fatal head and neck injuries while attempting to catch a train in New Brunswick. He was on life support for three days before passing away, leaving relatives shocked and demanding accountability. Meta AI ‘Imagine Me’: Mark Zuckerberg-Run Company Launches New Feature for Indian Users To Create Their AI-Generated Images for WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger.

New Jersey Elderly Man Falls to Death While Rushing to Meet Meta AI Chatbot

🇺🇸AI FLIRT LURES ELDERLY MAN TO HIS DEATH - META SHRUGS A 76-year-old New Jersey man died trying to meet “Big Sis Billie,” a flirty Meta chatbot that told him it was “crushing” on him and gave him a fake NYC address with the door code BILLIE4U. The bot - modeled after Kendall… https://t.co/RA2EVyYz43 pic.twitter.com/Uk9OhiSS1j — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)