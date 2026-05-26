MELBOURNE, Australia (ROD McGUIRK), May 26: Two planes carrying 19 Australian women and children linked to the Islamic State group landed in Melbourne and Sydney on Tuesday, despite Australia's government warning that the returnees could face charges. The government earlier confirmed seven women and 12 children were heading home on Qatar Airways flights, less than three weeks after a group of 13 people in similar situations returned to Australia’s two largest cities.

Two women with seven children flew to Melbourne. Four women with six children landed about an hour later in Sydney, news media reported. It was no immediately apparent if any arrests were made at the airports. ISIS and Terror Outfits Weaponising Social Media for Mass Radicalisation and 'Lone Wolf' Attacks in Indo-Pacific: Gatestone Institute Report.

Three of the four women on the earlier flights were charged with slavery and terrorism offenses and remain behind bars. Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said anyone among the 19 on their way to Australia who has committed crimes "can expect to face the full force of the law.”

“The government has not and will not provide any assistance to this group,” Burke said in a statement. “These are people who have made the horrific choice to join a dangerous terrorist organisation and to place their children in an unspeakable situation,” he added. Bondi Beach Shooting: PM Narendra Modi Condemns Terror Attack in Australia’s Sydney, Expresses India’s Support for Fight Against Terrorism.

Australian law enforcement and intelligence agencies have been preparing for their return since 2014 and have long-standing plans in place to manage and monitor them, Burke said. “The priority of the government, as always, is the safety of the Australian community,” he said.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had earlier old Parliament: “I have nothing but contempt for anyone who has any sympathy for ISIS,” referring to IS by an acronym for the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

After the departure of the latest group, at least two Australians remain in Roj camp, a location in northeast Syria near the Iraq border where people linked to IS have been held since IS forces in the Middle East were defeated in 2019.

A mother who was prevented from returning to Australia in February by a temporary exclusion order did not not travel with the group. The woman, who is aged around 29, had remained at Roj with her daughter who had been disabled by shrapnel wounds, The Australian newspaper reported. She left her Sydney home at the age of 18 in 2015 to marry an IS fighter in Syria, the newspaper reported.

Their family has engaged a Sydney lawyer to challenge the order, which would bar the mother from Australia until February 2028. Exclusion orders were created by laws introduced in 2019 to prevent defeated IS fighters from returning to Australia for up to two years. The last Australian cohort returned from Syria on May 7, similarly without government help.

Kawsar Ahmed, also known Kawsar Abbas, 53, and her daughter Zeinab Ahmed, 31, were arrested when they landed in Melbourne over allegations that their family had bought a female Yazidi slave. Janai Safar, 32, was arrested at Sydney Airport when she arrived with her 9-year-old son on charges of being a member of a terrorist organization and with entering or remaining in a region controlled by a terrorist organization.

Australian governments have repatriated Australian women and children from Syrian detention camps on two occasions. Other Australians have returned quietly without government assistance.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (AP). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 03:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).