Sydney, November 1: No new domestic cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were confirmed in Australia on Sunday. Australia's Health Minister Greg Hunt said the country had zero community transmission cases for the first time since June 9. Greg Hunt thanked citizens and health workers as Australia achieves a day with no locally acquired cases for the first time in nearly five months. UK Announces 2nd 'Stay-at-Home Lockdown' for Four Weeks Starting November 5, Schools Exempted.

"Advice just in from the National Incident Centre - Zero community transmission cases today Australia wide- the 1st national zero community transmission day since June 9. Thank you to all of our amazing health & public health workers & above all else the Australian people (sic)," the Australian Health Minister tweeted. Greece is Latest EU Nation to Re-Impose Lockdown as COVID-19 Second Wave Spreads Through Europe.

Advice just in from the National Incident Centre - Zero community transmission cases today Australia wide- the 1st national zero community transmission day since June 9. Thankyou to all of our amazing health & public health workers & above all else the Australian people. — Greg Hunt (@GregHuntMP) November 1, 2020

In Melbourne, the capital of Victoria state, which had the highest number of cases in the country, residents were enjoying the first weekend of cafes, restaurants and pubs reopening to walk-in customers. The city only has one mystery case without a known source. There are 61 active cases left across the state, down from 70 on Saturday.

Western Australia state on Sunday recorded one new case of COVID-19 linked to overseas travel. A woman who returned from overseas has been found to be infected with the coronavirus. She is in hotel quarantine.

