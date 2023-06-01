Dhaka, June 1: The Bangladeshi government has issued a directive banning first-class travel for all government employees till further notice. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina signed the directive in this regard, her Press Wing said in a statement. Bangladesh GDP Growth to Overtake China, IMF Report Forecasts.

To combat the Covid triggered impacts as well as the global economic crisis, the government adopted the austerity measures, reportsXinhua news agency. As part of the multifaceted measures to rationalise government expenditure, Bangladesh in November last year banned foreign travels of all public employees until further notice. Cyclone Mocha: Bangladesh Issues High Alert As Approaching Cyclonic Storm Turns ‘Very Dangerous’.

However, in March this year some of the restrictions on expenditure were relaxed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2023 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).