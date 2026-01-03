Following the official release of Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman on Saturday, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have begun the process of identifying a replacement for the 2026 IPL season. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has granted the three-time champions permission to sign a new overseas player from the pool of cricketers who went unsold during the December auction. Why No Bangladesh Players Will Feature In IPL 2026 After BCCI Asks KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Ahead of Indian Premier League 19?

Mustafizur, who was secured for INR 9.20 crore, leaves a significant void in KKR's left-arm pace options. Here are the three frontrunners likely to be considered by the franchise management:

1. Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan)

Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi is widely considered the most logical replacement for Mustafizur. A left-arm specialist with a base price of ₹1 crore, Farooqi offers a similar skill set, including the ability to swing the new ball and deliver deceptive slower balls in the death overs.

Farooqi has previous IPL experience with Sunrisers Hyderabad and has been in exceptional form for Afghanistan, currently holding 63 wickets in 51 T20Is with a disciplined economy rate of 6.94. His familiarity with Indian conditions makes him a high-priority target.

2. Spencer Johnson (Australia)

A familiar face for the Kolkata faithful, Spencer Johnson was part of the KKR roster in 2025. Although he had a limited impact during that stint, his raw pace and left-arm angle remain highly valued in the T20 circuit.

While Johnson is currently recovering from a back injury that sidelined him from the Big Bash League, he is expected to be fit by the start of the IPL in March. Having gone unsold at his INR 1.5 crore base price, his return would offer KKR a "high-velocity" option to complement their existing attack of Harshit Rana and Matheesha Pathirana.

3. Richard Gleeson (England)

If KKR decides to pivot away from a left-arm angle in favor of current form, England’s Richard Gleeson emerges as a strong contender. The 38-year-old veteran has been a standout performer in the ongoing SA20 league, recently taking eight wickets in just three matches for the Joburg Super Kings.

Gleeson’s ability to bowl consistently above 140 kph and his experience in pressure situations provide a reliable "plug-and-play" option. Having gone unsold at a base price of ₹75 lakh, he represents a cost-effective solution that allows the franchise to maintain its remaining purse for future contingencies.

Background: Why Was Mustafizur Released?

The decision to release Mustafizur was not performance-based. The BCCI instructed KKR to part ways with the pacer following intensifying political and social pressure in India. Rinku Singh's Childhood Coach Masood Uz Zafar Amini, Reacts On BCCI's Directive For KKR to Release Mustafizur Rahman; Says 'Hindu or Muslim Comes Later'.

The controversy stemmed from reports of civil unrest and violence against minorities in Bangladesh. Various political groups and religious organizations in India had called for a boycott of the player, leading the BCCI to intervene as a preventive measure to ensure the smooth conduct of the tournament.

