Child Abuse Scandal in France: Over 100 Allegations of Violence and S*xual Assault Spark Massive Nationwide Investigation; 78 School Monitors Suspended

France is confronting a widening child abuse scandal following confirmation from judicial authorities that more than 100 allegations of physical violence and s*xual assault involving state nursery and primary school staff are currently under active investigation. The inquiries focus on non-teaching school assistants or "monitors", who supervise young children during recess, lunch breaks, nap times, and after-school programs.

The scope of the investigation has put severe political pressure on municipal and national authorities, prompting the French government to announce a sweeping new child protection bill to enforce systematic vetting of all personnel working with minors. France Bans Nicotine Pouches: What They Are and Why Sweden Calls the Move ‘Absurd’.

Sébastien Lecornu's Statement on Child Protection Bill in Wake of Child Abuse in France

Violences, défaillances de l’ASE, prédateurs au contact des mineurs : trop de parents, trop d’éducateurs, trop de professionnels, trop d'élus locaux alertent depuis trop longtemps. Demain, le Gouvernement présentera en Conseil des ministres un projet de loi de protection de… — Sébastien Lecornu (@SebLecornu) May 26, 2026

Massive Judicial Inquiries and Broad Accusations

The scale of the crisis was outlined by law enforcement and judicial leadership as complaints from parents' collectives gained formal legal traction. Investigators are currently reviewing institutional conduct across dozens of educational and childcare properties. "We have investigations under way in 84 preschools, about 20 primary schools and about 10 daycare centres,” said Paris's top prosecutor, Laure Beccuau. Legal filings submitted by families indicate that the allegations include children as young as three and four years old being subjected to extreme mistreatment. Accusations reported by parents across the country include children being screamed at, pushed, having their hair pulled, being denied food, forced to eat until they vomited, and being subjected to s*xual assault or rape.

Public Trials As Parents Demand Accountability

Public outrage intensified this week as a rare public trial opened in Paris involving a 36-year-old school assistant accused of s*xually assaulting nine preschool children between August 2024 and April 2025. In France, trials involving minors are typically held behind closed doors, but the affected families collectively agreed to open the proceedings to the public, citing a desire to shift the burden of transparency. Lawyers representing the families noted that the parents chose to follow the legal precedent of high-profile public abuse cases to ensure that "shame must change sides" from the victims to the perpetrators. The defendant has denied the charges.

Activists and parents' groups gathered outside the courthouse to protest what they described as years of official administrative silence. Barka Zerouali, co-founder of the parents' advocacy group #MeTooEcole (MeToo School), emphasised the need for systemic structural reform. "There needs to be a national wake-up call at some point," Zerouali stated during a media briefing.

Vetting Failures and Structural Dysfunctions

The scandal has exposed a critical division in how French educational facilities are staffed. While classroom teachers are employed and vetted directly by the national education ministry, auxiliary school monitors and after-school activity leaders are recruited independently by local municipal city halls. Advocacy groups like SOS Périscolaire argue that a reliance on hourly, casual contracts and a lack of mandatory professional diplomas allowed unqualified or unvetted individuals into close proximity with vulnerable children. A spokesperson for #MeTooEcole detailed the resulting breakdown in institutional trust, "French society is opening its eyes to the fact that school is not the sanctuary we had thought. When you drop a child at school in the morning, that child is absolutely not protected against administrative dysfunction and paedophile behaviour. Children are being confronted with all forms of violence: from verbal and physical violence to s*xual assault. It's horrifying and it is creating fear".

Legislative and Municipal Reform Plans

In response to the growing public crisis, Paris Mayor Emmanuel Grégoire announced that the city had suspended 78 school monitors during the first four months of 2026, including 31 individuals suspected of s*xual violence. Grégoire, who has publicly disclosed that he was a victim of abuse by a school monitor during his own childhood, unveiled a Euro 20 million (USD 22 million) emergency plan to completely restructure the city's auxiliary supervision system. "If there was a collective mistake, it was to treat these incidents as isolated when in fact they point to a systemic risk, and perhaps even a systemic code of silence,” Grégoire stated, pledging stricter vetting protocols and improved reporting pipelines for suspected mistreatment.

At the federal level, Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced that the government will formally present a comprehensive child protection bill to the Cabinet. The proposed legislation aims to legally mandate "systematic background checks" for any individual seeking employment or volunteer roles that involve supervising children, establishing a standardised national safeguard against administrative oversight.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 11:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).