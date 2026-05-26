France Bans Nicotine Pouches: What They Are and Why Sweden Calls the Move ‘Absurd’

France has introduced one of Europe’s toughest restrictions on nicotine pouches, banning not only their sale and import but also their possession and personal use under sweeping new rules that took effect on April 1. The crackdown targets oral nicotine products such as Zyn and similar tobacco-free sachets that have rapidly expanded across Europe and North America in recent years.

French authorities say the measures are aimed at preventing nicotine addiction among young people and limiting aggressive social media marketing. However, the decision has triggered criticism from Sweden and several European Union member states, which argue the restrictions may violate EU single-market principles. France Bans Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir From Entering Country Over Alleged Treatment of Gaza-Bound Global Sumud Flotilla Activists.

What Are Nicotine Pouches?

Nicotine pouches are small oral sachets designed to deliver nicotine without smoke, vapour or tobacco leaf. Users place the pouch between the upper lip and gum, allowing nicotine to enter the bloodstream through the oral lining. A typical session can last anywhere between 20 minutes and an hour.

Although often compared with Scandinavian snus, nicotine pouches differ because they contain no tobacco leaf. Instead, manufacturers use plant-based fibres, sweeteners, flavourings and either synthetic or tobacco-derived nicotine. The products first gained popularity in Sweden during the 2010s as a smoke-free alternative to cigarettes and snus. ‘Smoke-Free Generation’: UK Approves Bill Banning People Born After 2008 From Buying Tobacco Products for Rest of Their Lives.

Why Did Nicotine Pouches Spread So Quickly?

Because nicotine pouches do not contain tobacco leaf, they initially avoided many tobacco-control regulations across Europe. Unlike cigarettes and vaping products, nicotine pouches produce no smoke, smell or vapour, making them difficult to detect in schools, workplaces and public spaces.

Their discreet nature, combined with colourful packaging and sweet flavours such as mint, cola and passionfruit, helped drive rapid growth among younger consumers. Brands such as Zyn expanded rapidly in Europe and the United States as multinational tobacco companies invested heavily in smoke-free nicotine alternatives.

“These products are engineered for addiction," Etienne Krug, director of the World Health Organization’s Department of Health Determinants, Promotion and Prevention, said earlier this month.

Why Has France Banned Nicotine Pouches?

French authorities said the ban was introduced after growing concerns over nicotine dependency, youth exposure and inconsistent nicotine concentrations in oral nicotine products. Under Decree No. 2025-898, France prohibited the sale, acquisition, possession and import of nicotine pouches, nicotine beads and similar oral nicotine systems.

The French health ministry classified nicotine as a “toxic substance” and cited rising reports involving adolescents consuming high-dose nicotine products. According to the French Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health and Safety (ANSES), many poison-control incidents involved teenagers aged between 12 and 17.

French regulators warned that some users experienced “acute nicotine syndrome,” which can cause vomiting, dehydration, blood pressure instability and, in severe cases, convulsions or impaired consciousness. Authorities also criticised social media marketing strategies used to promote the products.

French officials argued that companies were bypassing tobacco advertising restrictions through influencer-led campaigns on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. Another major concern involved the hidden nature of pouch use inside classrooms and public spaces, which authorities said could normalise nicotine consumption among non-smokers.

What Penalties Could Users Face?

France’s rules are among the strictest in Europe because they apply not only to sellers but also to individuals possessing or importing nicotine pouches. Violations can lead to prison sentences of up to five years and fines reaching 375,000 Euro.

The restrictions also mean travellers entering France with nicotine pouches legally purchased abroad could theoretically face penalties. However, certain products remain exempt from the ban, including traditional chewing tobacco, nicotine gums, patches and pharmacy-approved smoking cessation products. Cigarettes and vaping products are not covered under the decree.

Why Is Sweden Angry?

The French restrictions have sparked strong criticism from Sweden, where oral nicotine products have deep cultural and commercial roots. Swedish Trade Minister Benjamin Dousa accused France of unfairly targeting Swedish traditions.

“It is as if we would prohibit French baguettes or French wine in Sweden,” Dousa told the Financial Times. “It is absurd.” Dousa later described the restrictions as “an attack on the Swedish way of living.” “In Sweden, we have had a relationship with snus since the 1600s,” Dousa said. “So this is an attack on the Swedish way of living.” Sweden, along with countries including Italy and Greece, has questioned whether the French decree violates European Union free-market principles. “From our perspective, it is not in line with the single market,” Dousa said.

The dispute has highlighted growing divisions within the European Union over how nicotine pouches should be regulated. When Sweden joined the EU in 1995, it negotiated a special exemption allowing snus sales domestically despite broader EU restrictions on oral tobacco products.

However, nicotine pouches emerged much later and are not specifically covered under current European tobacco legislation. As a result, different countries have adopted sharply different approaches ranging from complete bans to regulated commercial sales.

The European Union is now reviewing its tobacco framework for the first time since 2014, with nicotine pouches expected to become a major issue in future discussions.

Meanwhile, tobacco companies and public health groups remain divided over whether nicotine pouches should be viewed as smoking alternatives or a growing addiction risk for younger generations.

“We find ourselves in this senseless situation where nobody is talking about regulating or banning cigarettes anymore, but everyone is talking about banning smoke-free products,” Philip Morris International executive Massimo Andolina told the Financial Times.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Financial Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).