Beijing, August 12: China eased entry restrictions for nationals from 36 European countries, months after it closed its borders and slashed flights to curb the spread of coronavirus. According to an AFP report, when Beijing imposed lockdown in March, all foreign nations were barred from entering the country, even those with Chinese work or residence permits or family living in the country.

According to a notice published by the Chinese embassy in Berlin on Wednesday, the new rule will allow European passport holders from 36 countries –- including France, Germany and the UK -– with a valid residence permit to apply for a Chinese visa without an invitation letter. Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Produces Immune Response in Animals: Study.

— AFP news agency (@AFP) August 12, 2020

In another recent report, Chinese authorities found traces of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on the packaging of imported frozen seafood that arrived from the port city of Dalian for the second time since July, according to a Reuters report. Dalian, a major port in the northeastern province of Liaoning, recently saw a surge in cases of COVID-19.

