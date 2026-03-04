Dubai, March 4 : A drone strike near the US Consulate in Dubai triggered a fire as Iran continued a wave of drone and missile attacks targeting American diplomatic missions across the Middle East. The incident in Dubai came late Tuesday night (local time) -- a day after reported attacks on US diplomatic facilities in Kuwait and Riyadh, marking a further escalation in hostilities across the region.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the drone-related incident in Dubai, stating that all personnel were safe. "A drone unfortunately struck a parking lot adjacent to the chancellery building and then set off a fire in that place. All personnel are accounted for," Rubio told reporters in Washington. Videos recorded by residents showed thick black plumes of smoke billowing from behind the consulate building, as emergency responders rushed to the scene. Middle East Crisis: Air India and IndiGo To Operate 58 Flights From Gulf Today To Rescue Stranded Citizens Amid Airspace Closures.

Iranian Drone Hit a Parking Next to US Consulate in Dubai, UAE

#BREAKING: Exact moment when an Iranian drone hit a parking next to US Consulate in Dubai, UAE. pic.twitter.com/L5YIJgswXL — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) March 3, 2026

US Dubai Consulate Hit by Iranian Drone

WATCH: Moment Iranian drone hits the U.S. Consulate in Dubai pic.twitter.com/tSXfHdU1tV — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 3, 2026

Fire Fully Extinguished Near US Consulate in Dubai (Pics)

Photos: The fire near the US Consulate in Dubai has been fully extinguished, with no injuries reported. Dubai authorities reaffirm their commitment to ensuring everyone's safety and security. pic.twitter.com/OPAOQRHEIG — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 3, 2026

In a post on X, the Dubai Media Office said, "Dubai authorities have confirmed that a fire resulting from a drone-related incident near the US Consulate has been successfully contained. Emergency teams responded immediately. No injuries have been reported." In a subsequent update, the Dubai Media Office shared images of a mobile fire extinguisher vehicle stationed outside the consulate premises. US Financial Institutions on High Alert for Potential Iranian Cyberattacks Following Regional Escalation.

"The fire near the US Consulate in Dubai has been fully extinguished, with no injuries reported. Dubai authorities reaffirm their commitment to ensuring everyone's safety and security," the post read. Following the incident, the US Consulate in Dubai cancelled all visa and consular appointments until March 4. In the aftermath of the strike, US government officials advised American citizens to avoid the consulate premises and remain sheltered, as tensions in the region continue to mount amid ongoing attacks on US diplomatic facilities.

