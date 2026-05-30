China Jails Ex-Shaolin Temple Abbot Shi Yongxin for 24 Years in Major Corruption Case

A Chinese court on Friday, May 29, sentenced former Shaolin Temple abbot Shi Yongxin to 24 years in prison after finding him guilty of multiple offenses, including embezzlement, misappropriation of funds and bribery, according to state broadcaster CCTV. Shi, whose original name is Liu Yingcheng, was also fined 3.5 million yuan (about USD 516,000) following a trial in central Henan province.

The ruling marks the culmination of a high-profile case involving one of China's most recognisable Buddhist figures. The court found that Shi used several positions of authority, including his role as abbot of the Shaolin Temple, to illegally obtain large sums of money over more than two decades. China Executes Man Convicted of Poisoning Yoozoo Games Founder Lin Qi Over Professional Dispute Linked to Netflix’s ‘The Three-Body Problem’.

Shaolin Temple Ex-Abbot Shi Yongxin Jailed in Corruption Case

According to CCTV, the court determined that Shi illegally embezzled more than 131 million yuan (USD 19 million), either acting alone or in conspiracy with others, between 2003 and 2025.

The court also found that Shi misappropriated more than 151 million yuan (about USD 22 million) for personal use for periods exceeding three months without repayment between 2012 and 2022. China Develops Extensive Nuclear Infrastructure in Remote Desert Amid Global Tension: Report.

In its judgment, the court said Shi’s crimes involved exceptionally large sums of money and that his bribery offenses were particularly serious. “They caused severely harmful consequences and adverse social impact,” CCTV reported the court as saying.

State media reported that Shi confessed to the crimes, voluntarily disclosed details that investigators had not previously uncovered, and expressed remorse. According to CCTV, the court took these factors into account during sentencing.

The Shaolin Temple announced in 2024 that Shi was under investigation on suspicion of misappropriation and embezzlement of project funds and temple assets. At the time, a notice published by the temple's authority on its WeChat account alleged that Shi had also committed criminal offenses and violated Buddhist precepts by maintaining relationships with multiple women over an extended period and fathering at least one child.

Located in Henan province, the Shaolin Temple is one of China's most famous religious and cultural institutions. Beyond its role as a Buddhist monastery, it is internationally known for its martial arts traditions, particularly kung fu. The temple's influence has extended into popular culture through films and television productions, including the 1982 film “The Shaolin Temple,” starring martial arts actor Jet Li.

Shi Yongxin was a prominent and sometimes controversial figure within Chinese Buddhism. In a 2015 report, state news agency Xinhua described him as a “CEO monk” due to his efforts to expand the temple's commercial activities. Those initiatives included promoting kung fu performances, merchandise and other business ventures linked to the Shaolin brand, drawing both praise and criticism over the commercialization of one of China's most famous religious institutions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 07:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).