Washington, January 24: Coronavirus cases in the United States crossed 25 million-mark on Sunday since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic last year, according to the John Hopkins University. The COVID-19 death toll in the country surpassed 414,000. There are over 9,818,000 active cases in the world's largest economy.

Notably, the first coronavirus cases in the United States was reported in January last year. The US crossed the 10 million cases in November, 2020, almost nine months after the outbreak of the deadly virus. In the last seven months of 2020, the country added another 10 million cases. During Christmas, hospitals were packed in the US. COVID-19 Death Rate in Africa Surpasses Global Average, Stands at 2.5%.

According to The New York Times, the latest figure of 116,264 COVID-19 patients in several hospitals of the country is the lowest since December 21. Medical experts are of the opinion that the emergence of the new variant of coronavirus could deter the efforts of the health authorities in fighting the deadly virus.

The 46th US President Joe Biden after assuming charge, tightened mask-wearing rules and even ordered quarantine for people coming to the country. Biden also warned that the coronavirus pandemic is expected to kill more than 600,000 people. On Friday, Biden announced two executive orders on Friday, one focused on expanding food assistance and delivering stimulus checks to very low-income Americans amid the pandemic.

The COVID-19 vaccination started in the US last month. The US Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authorization for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on December 18, 2020. As of January 10, 404,1,396 first doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in the US,

Meanwhile, the total number of global coronavirus cases topped 98.6 million on Sunday, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.11 million. In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 98,693,047 and 2,118,697, respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2021 10:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).