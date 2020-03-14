Coronavirus Death Toll in Iran Reaches 611 After 97 New COVID-19 Deaths Reported on Saturday

Coronavirus Outbreak . (Photo Credits: AFP)

Tehran, March 14: Iran said on Saturday that the novel coronavirus has claimed 97 more lives, raising the country's total to 611, as the number of confirmed cases jumped again.

Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said that "1,365 fresh cases have been added to the number of confirmed infections in the past 24 hours", bringing the total to 12,729. Coronavirus Outbreak: Pakistani Pilgrims, Returing From Iran, Produce 'Fake' COVID-19 Clearance Certificate In Balochistan, Says Report.

Jahanpour told a televised news conference that more than 4,300 of those with confirmed infections had recovered so far. Tehran province had the highest number of new cases with 347, followed by Isfahan with 155 and the northern region of Alborz with 134.

"Naturally, the number of confirmed cases will increase" even more as Iran steps up its laboratory sampling and tests, he said. The outbreak in Iran is one of the deadliest outside of China, where the disease originated.