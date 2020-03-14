Coronavirus Outbreak: Pakistani Pilgrims, Returing From Iran, Produce 'Fake' COVID-19 Clearance Certificate In Balochistan, Says Report

Pakistan-Afghanistan Border (Photo Credits: AFP)

Islamabad, March 14: With the number of positive cases in Pakistan climbing to 20, a recent report arrived that 14 Pakistani pilgrims -- returning from Iran -- produced 'fake' coronavirus clearance certificate in Balochistan to enter the country. The incident was reported by a local media channel which said that 14 pilrims showed fake certificates to enter the Pakistani borders through Kanak in Balochistan.

It is to be known that Pakistan had closed the border with Iran last month due to the rise in coronavirus cases from Iran. Reports claimed that the border town of Taftan in Balochistan was quarantined for coronavirus. However, the government had claimed that they had placed a special team in the Taftan region to protect Pakistani pilgrims. Speculation Grows Over North Korea Leader Kim Jong-Un’s Disappearance From Pyongyang.

Here's the report bt local reporter:

14 Pakistani pilgrims coming back from Iran produce fake 'Coronavirus clearance certificates' in Kanak, Balochistan. pic.twitter.com/xMP7QspE43 — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) March 12, 2020

Local media reported that that people produced "fake" clearance certificate to enter Pakistan through international border in Kanak region of Balochistan. Informing more about the government's action to deal with COVID-19, Pakistan's minister for religious affairs and interfaith harmony -- Noor-ul-Haq Qadri -- said, as quoted by WION, "The government is in close contact with Iranian authorities to save Pakistani zaireen [pilgrims] from coronavirus."

Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan called for an emergecny meeting of the National Security Committee. In that meeting, he review the country's preparedness to combat the novel coronavirus. Till now, 20 positive case have been reported in Pakistan. Meanwhile, globally coronavirus had killed over 5000 people, and over 1,40,000 people have been tested positive. In neighbourinbg India, two people have died and 83 have been identified positve with COVID-19.