Coronavirus Vaccine: Israel Has Isolated Antibody That Can Eliminate COVID-19, Will File Patent Soon, Claims Defence Minister Naftali Bennett

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Jerusalem, May 5: In what could be a positive development in developing a vaccine for coronavirus (COVID-19), Israeli Defence Minister Naftali Bennett claimed that the country's main biological research laboratory has isolated a key antibody that can eliminate the deadly virus. In a statement on Monday, Naftali Bennett said the Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) has got a “significant breakthrough” toward a possible treatment for the COVID-19 infection.

Bennett said he visited labs of the Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR), which is supervised by the Prime Minister's Office, in Ness Ziona and was shown the "antibody that attacks the virus in a monoclonal way and can neutralize it within the bodies of those ill", Times of Israel reported. "I am proud of the institute staff for this terrific breakthrough," said Bennett. "Their creativity and the Jewish mind brought about this amazing achievement," he added.

According to Bennett, labs have completed the development of the antibody and was in the process of patenting the find. "In the next stage, researchers will approach international companies to produce the antibody on a commercial scale," he was quoted as saying. It remains unclear whether Israeli Defence Minister's claims were in addition to progress that was reported in late March.

The Defence Ministry, in March, had said that the IIBR labs had a significant breakthrough in understanding the biological mechanism and qualities of the virus, including better diagnostic capability, production of antibodies for those who already have the virus and development of a vaccine. No Guarantee Coronavirus Vaccine Will be Developed, Says WHO Envoy David Nabarro.

"There has been no breakthrough in the efforts of the biological institute to find a vaccine for the coronavirus or to develop testing kits. The institute's work is conducted according to an orderly work plan and it will take time. If and when there will be something to report, it will be done in an orderly fashion", the Defence Ministry had told Ha'aretz.

The Institute for Biological Research, located in the central Israeli town of Nes Tziona, was established in 1952 as part of the Israel Defence Forces' Science Corps, and later became a civilian organisation. It is technically under the supervision of the Prime Minister's Office, but is in close communication with the Defence Ministry, as per the report. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is said to have ordered the institute to devote resources to develop a vaccine for Covid-19 on February 1. (With agency inputs)