COVID-19: United Diverts New York-Delhi Flight Diverted to Heathrow Airport as Passenger Falls Ill

United Flight (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 16: A United Airlines' flight between New York and New Delhi was diverted to London's Heathrow airport after a passenger fell ill onboard.

The airline in a statement did not refer to coronavirus as the reason behind the ill health of the passenger. However, the development comes at a time when global scare over the outbreak of coronavirus has reached alarming levels.

The Boeing 777-200 aircraft with 170 passengers and a crew of 15 was diverted to London. According to the airline, arrangements are being made for the other passengers to complete their onward journey.