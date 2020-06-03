Donald Trump Administration Bans Chinese Airlines From Flying to US From June 16

President Donald Trump | (Photo Credits: AFP)

Washington DC, June 3: The Donald Trump administration on Wednesday announced to ban Chinese passenger airlines from flying to the United States starting from June 16. Washington took the decision to ban Chinese flights after Beijing prohibits US airlines to resume flights in China. The order was issued by the US Transportation Department. US, China at 'Brink of New Cold War', Says Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The order stated, “Our overriding goal is not the perpetuation of this situation, but rather an improved environment wherein the carriers of both parties will be able to exercise fully their bilateral rights.” The Transportation Department said that China was violating an agreement between the two countries covering flights by each other's airlines. Donald Trump Tweets 'China!' as Coronavirus Cases in US Cross 1,770,000.

The order by the US could escalate tensions with China amid ongoing trade war. The decision to ban Chinese flights was taken in response to China's failure to let United Airlines and Delta Airlines resume flights this week to China. The flights of these two airlines were suspended in response to the coronavirus pandemic that started in China's Wuhan province.