Washington, January 12: A State Department employee of the United States reportedly changed the department website on Monday. The disgruntled employee made changes which stated that President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence's term had been ended on January 11-2021, almost nine days before the US President-elect's inauguration ceremony on January 20, 2021. Notably, the employee changes the website many times in span of 10-15 minutes. US Capitol Violence: Adam Johnson, Nancy Pelosi's Lectern Thief, And Jake Angeli, Horned Helmet-Wearing Rioter, Arrested by Federal Authorities.

Screenshots of changes in Trump's bio were also shared by French hacker Elliot Anderson. After the changes, Trump's biography read, "Donald J. Trump's term ended on 2021-01-11 19:49:00." Meanwhile, the vice president's biography was edited to "Michael R. Pence's term ended on 2021-01-11 19:44:22." Notably, Changes to Trump and Pence's biographies were made less than in a week after the violent pro-Trump protesters stormed into the US Capitol. House Will Consider Trump Impeachment Wednesday.

Screenshot of Changes in Donald Trump's Biography on State Department Website:

The page was later taken down by the authorities and directed visitors on the site to an error page. The changes set social media abuzz. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ordered an internal investigation into the matter. Notably, Trump's term as president is ending on January 20. Biographies of Trump and Pence changed at a time when Democrats said the House would consider the impeachment of the President.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told Democrats on a call on Monday that members should plan to return to Washington on Tuesday evening to consider a House resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke constitutional authority to remove Trump from office.

On January 6, thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol. The protesters got violent and fired shots inside the building as the legislature was preparing to seal the election of Joe Biden as the next President and Kamala Harris as the Vice President.

