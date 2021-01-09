Washington, January 9: The man seen carrying a lectern of the US House speaker, Nancy Pelosi through the US Capitol during violent riots on Wednesday was arrested by the United States police on January 8. The man has been identified as 36-year-old Adam Johnson. He is a resident of Parrish in Manatee County in Florida. Adam Johnson was arrested by Pinellas County police. According to reports, the man was booked in the Pinellas County Jail t around 9 pm local time on Friday.

Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, in a statement, said, “The violent attack on the US Capitol was unlike any I have ever experienced in my 30 years in law enforcement here.” The photograph of Johnson in a red, white, and blue Trump beanie carrying the lectern went viral after the attack on the US Capitol. Jake Angeli, Adam Johnson, and Jason Tankersley: The Most Viral Rioters During US Capitol Violence.

According to a report published in News Channel 8, Johnson is a registered voter in Manatee County with no party affiliation and voted in two general elections in 2004 and 2020. He is married and has five children. He reportedly faced three charges – knowingly entering in the US Capitol remaining in any restricted building, theft of government property and violent entry and disorderly conduct on the premises of the building. US Capitol Violence: How Did the Pro-Donald Trump Mob Waltz into US Congress Campus?

On January 6, thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol. The protesters got violent and fired shots inside the building as the legislature was preparing to seal the election of Joe Biden as the next President and Kamala Harris as the Vice President. Besides Johnson, Jake Angeli, and Jason Tankersley’s photographs creating ruckus inside the building went viral.

