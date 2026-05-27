French Bank Manager Who Raped and Tortured Girlfriend, Forced Her To Have S*x With 487 Men Jailed for 25 Years

A French court has sentenced a bank manager to 25 years in prison after he was found guilty of torturing and raping his girlfriend over a seven-year period in a horrifying case that has shocked France. The abuse reportedly included forcing the survivor to engage in acts with strangers recruited online and coercing her into prostitution.

Survivor Says Abuse Was Disguised as “Sadomasochistic Games”

The survivor, identified as Laetitia R, a 42-year-old mother of four, accused 51-year-old Guillaume Bucci of manipulating her under the guise of consensual sadomasochistic relationships. Child Abuse Scandal in France: Over 100 Allegations of Violence and S*xual Assault Spark Massive Nationwide Investigation; 78 School Monitors Suspended.

According to court testimony, Bucci forced her into increasingly degrading situations during the years of abuse between 2015 and 2022. On Christmas Eve in 2015, he allegedly ordered her to go to a highway service station and “offer herself to strangers” while he listened over the phone.

Bucci later forced her into prostitution, selling s*x to “friends, colleagues, and strangers” and demanding that she maintain a list of clients. Laetitia testified that she “stopped counting at 487 men.” France Shocker: Woman Drugged by Husband, Raped By Strangers Over 90 Times in 10 Years; Victim Demands Public Hearing.

Public Trial Inspired by Gisele Pelicot Case

Laetitia chose to keep the trial public despite Bucci’s request for closed-door proceedings. She reportedly said she was inspired by Gisele Pelicot, the French woman who became a feminist symbol after demanding a public trial in a separate mass rape case.

Unlike Pelicot’s husband, however, prosecutors said Bucci deliberately kept Laetitia conscious throughout the abuse.

‘I Felt Like I Was Dying Inside’

During emotional testimony in court, Laetitia described living in “constant fear” and accused Bucci of exercising severe “psychological control” over her.

She told the court that he treated her like a “slave,” allegedly forcing her into degrading acts including drinking his urine and licking public toilets.

In one of the most disturbing allegations, Laetitia said she was forced to perform a s*x act on a truck driver just one day after being discharged from hospital following the birth of their daughter.

"I felt like I was dying inside," she told the court through tears. “With each practice imposed, there was a part of me that broke permanently.”

Laetitia now reportedly lives with disabilities linked to the years of abuse.

Guillaume Bucci Claimed Acts Were Consensual

During the trial, Bucci admitted to several acts including strangulation, burning and bestiality but claimed they were “consensual s*xual games in the context of their intimate relationship”.

He argued that he “did not think he was hurting her”.

However, prosecutors presented text messages and voice recordings in court that allegedly showed Bucci threatening to kill Laetitia if she disobeyed him, which prosecutors said proved she acted under duress.

Bucci also admitted to pressuring her into prostitution.

Court Rejects Life Sentence Request

Prosecutors had sought a life sentence for Bucci, arguing that he posed a severe “risk of reoffending against another woman”.

The court ultimately sentenced him to 25 years in prison and ruled that he must serve at least two-thirds of the sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2026 08:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).