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A French couple has been arrested and fined in Phuket, Thailand, after footage of them engaging in a public sex act on a beach went viral. The incident, which occurred on April 10 at Rayee Beach, sparked significant local outrage and led to a police search for the tourists. The pair, identified as Halan, 24, and Nadia, 24, were tracked down to their hotel in the Kathu district and taken into custody following complaints from residents and social media users.

The incident is the latest in a series of public indecency cases involving foreign tourists in Thailand, prompting local calls for stricter enforcement of public conduct laws. Following their arrest, the couple admitted to the act, stating they were "carried away in the moment" while on holiday.

French Couple Arrested for Having Sex at Rayee Beach in Phuket

French couple arrested after they were caught having s£x on Thai beach and m0@ning loudly After causing a stir when they were spotted having s3x on a secluded beach in Thailand, a French couple was taken into custody. Officers identified the two as Halan, 24, and Nadia, 24, who… pic.twitter.com/eGyNMzK3BH — Lifeissues11 (@lifeissues_11) April 13, 2026

Police Intervention and Legal Consequences

Phuket police initiated an investigation after footage filmed by a passer-by appeared to show the couple being intimate in full view of other visitors. Local residents reported that the pair's behaviour was accompanied by loud noise that could be heard across the beach, leading to accusations of a total lack of regard for local customs and regulations.

Police Colonel Anurak Parinyasathirakul confirmed that the tourists were charged with "committing an indecent act in public." Each was ordered to pay a fine of 5,000 Thai Baht (approximately INR 11,500). Beyond the immediate financial penalty, police officials confirmed that the case has been forwarded to immigration authorities for a review of their visas and potential future entry status.

Local Reaction and Calls for Strict Enforcement

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from the local community in Phuket. Residents expressed frustration over what they perceive as a lack of respect for Thai culture by some international visitors. One resident noted that such brazen acts of public indecency suggest a belief among some tourists that local laws are either non-existent or insufficiently enforced.

Phuket has seen several high-profile cases of public indecency in 2026, ranging from similar acts on pavements to inappropriate behaviour in taxis and hotel balconies. These recurring events have led to increased pressure on local law enforcement to maintain regular patrols in picturesque but remote areas like Rayee Beach to prevent future occurrences.

Tourism Conduct and Cultural Context

Thai authorities have used this case to remind international holidaymakers that while the country remains a premier destination for relaxation, public indecency remains a punishable offence under Section 388 of the Thai Criminal Code. The law carries a maximum fine of 5,000 Baht for exposing the body or committing obscene acts in public.

In their statement to the police, the couple claimed they were unaware that their actions constituted a legal offence, citing a state of "relaxation" during their vacation. However, officials reiterated that ignorance of local statutes does not exempt visitors from penalties, particularly in cases that disrupt public order or offend local sensitivities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 09:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).