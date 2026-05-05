French National S*xually Assaults Sleeping Woman Passenger on SWISS Air Flight LX64, Passes Note Reading ‘You Look Cute When You Sleep’

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A 48-year-old French citizen is in federal custody in the US following an alleged s*xual assault on a Swiss International Air Lines flight from Zurich to Miami on April 28. Guillaume Sebastien Roger Mattler faces a federal count of abusive s*xual contact after multiple witnesses, including a flight attendant, reportedly observed him assaulting a sleeping passenger in the aircraft's first-class cabin. Following a pre-trial detention hearing on Monday, May 4, prosecutors are seeking to keep Mattler detained, citing concerns that he poses a flight risk and a potential danger to the community.

Eyewitness Reports of In-Flight Assault

According to the criminal complaint filed in the Southern District of Florida, the incident began about halfway through flight SWISS Flight LX64 from Zurich to Miami. A 29-year-old woman seated next to Mattler had fallen asleep after the two briefly exchanged pleasantries. US Shocker: Woman Kills 4-Year-Old Daughter in West Virginia, Later Has S*x With Husband; Awarded 2 Life Terms.

Witnesses told the FBI they observed Mattler repeatedly touching the woman's lower back and upper buttocks. One passenger described Mattler moving his hand in a "submarine" motion, allegedly attempting to reach under the victim's clothing or between her legs. A flight attendant, alerted by the concerned passengers, reportedly discovered Mattler with his hand on the woman's private part area, making a "scooping or rubbing motion".

Confrontation and the Attempted Note

After Mattler failed to prove he knew the woman, the flight crew moved him to the economy section for the remainder of the trip. When he was later escorted back to his original seat to retrieve his belongings, Mattler allegedly attempted to pass the victim a business card. The note on the card read, "You look beautiful when you are sleeping", or "You look cute when you sleep", depending on the version cited in the complaint. The flight attendant eventually woke the victim to explain what had occurred; the woman, who confirmed she did not know Mattler, was reportedly left "shaking and crying" in shock. US Shocker: High School Basketball Coach in Alabama Arrested for Having ‘Deviant S*x With Student’.

Admission of Accused and Legal Status

In a recorded post-flight interview with federal authorities, Mattler initially denied any wrongdoing. However, after being informed that other passengers had captured his actions on video, he admitted to touching the woman, stating he "did not think it was such a big deal". The complaint further notes that Mattler admitted to touching "whatever he could reach from across the arm-rest," claiming his intent was merely to exchange phone numbers. As of early May, Mattler remains held at the Federal Detention Center in Miami. His attorney has not yet issued a formal public statement regarding the allegations.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (WPLG Local 10 ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 03:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).