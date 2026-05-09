In an electrifying MLS 2026 Eastern Conference clash at BMO Field on 9 May 2026, Toronto FC hosts Inter Miami CF in one of the most anticipated fixtures of the season. Inter Miami, currently third in the standings, seeks redemption following a dramatic 4-3 loss to Orlando City. Meanwhile, sixth-placed Toronto looks to break a six-match winless streak and exploit Miami's recent defensive vulnerabilities. However, for Miami fans, Lionel Messi remains the focal point for the defending champions. Lionel Messi Backs Neymar Jr to Feature in FIFA 2026 World Cup Campaign For Brazil.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Toronto FC vs Inter Miami MLS 2026 Match?

Lionel Messi is expected to headline the Inter Miami starting line-up. There are no injury concerns surrounding the Argentine captain ahead of today's clash. Messi has been in prolific form throughout the 2026 campaign, recording eight goals and two assists in his first ten appearances.

He played the full 90 minutes in Miami’s dramatic 4-3 defeat to Orlando City last weekend, a match that marked his 100th appearance for the Florida-based club. UCL 2025–26: Julian Alvarez Leapfrogs Lionel Messi To Become Fastest Argentinian to 25 UEFA Champions League Goals.

This fixture represents the 14th meeting between the two clubs. Historically, Inter Miami has dominated the rivalry, winning nine of the previous encounters. However, Toronto will be desperate to capitalise on Miami’s recent defensive lapses; the visitors have conceded nine goals in their last five outings.

For Inter Miami, a victory today would solidify their status as title contenders, while for Toronto, even a point against the league's most high-profile team could serve as a turning point for their stuttering season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2026 03:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).