ISLAMABAD, July 31: Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday thanked US President Donald Trump for the “historic” trade agreement reached between Islamabad and Washington, and expressed hope that it would expand cooperation between the two nations. Trump on Wednesday announced that the US has sealed a deal with Pakistan to work together on developing the South Asian nation's "massive oil reserves". Donald Trump Unveils ‘Massive’ Oil Reserve Deal With Pakistan, Says ‘Maybe They’ll Be Selling Oil to India Someday’.

Pakistan has long claimed to have large oil deposits along its coast, but no progress has been made to tap those deposits. The country currently imports oil from the Middle East to meet its energy demands.