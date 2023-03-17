Sydney, March 17: An Indian-origin man in Australia has been accused of drugging and raping five women after luring them with a fake job ad. The accused, Balesh Dhankhar, also allegedly used to film his sex crime using his mobile phone or an alarm clock with a hidden camera he got on eBay. The ‘serial rapist’ is currently facing for 13 counts of rape , among other crimes against women , in Sydney.

According to a report in Dailymail, Dhankhar was a data visualisation consultant for Sydney Trains and also held positions with ABC and Pfizer. He had a fetish for Korean women and committed sex crimes on them after initial encounters on the pretext of providing them jobs. Indian-Origin Woman Convicted of Abusing Domestic Help, Covering Victim’s Bruises With Make-Up in Singapore.

The prosecutor in the case informed the jury that he has been accused of rape by five of the thirteen survivors, all of whom were Korean. The officials found a lot of pornography in his electronic devices that featured young Korean ladies. Indian-Origin Teen in Singapore Charged for Cheating on Bank, Abetting Money Laundering.

Dhankhar used to trap potential targets who were all in their mid-20s by developing a fake job advertisement from a business called The Asia Partnership, a legitimate company he had worked for. He offered to hire women who could translate Korean to English.

Mostly, he used to meet his potential targets at Sydney’s Hilton Hotel bar, across the street from his flat where he somehow used to spike their drinks with tablets of sleeping pills to take them to his apartment. All the survivors were raped at his apartment.

Dhankhar kept a hidden camera equipped alarm clock or his mobile to record his sex crime. The officials have recovered as many as 47 recordings of Balesh Dhankhar's sexual relationship with Korean women. Officials said that it was obvious that the women were not aware that the room was being filmed.

Balesh Dhankhar has pleaded not guilty for his crimes and has spent the previous four years trying in vain to have his name cleared. The trial in the case is currently underway.

